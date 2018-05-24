APPrise Mobile Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Audit

Jeff Corbin, CEO of APPrise Mobile, said, "The security of our systems as well as the privacy of the data which our clients place in our trust, is of the highest importance to us at APPrise Mobile. Especially in light of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is set to take effect this week, conducting a SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 audit is necessary to ensure that the processes and controls we have in place meet the requirements of organizations both smaller and enterprise so that all have the utmost in confidence when doing business with APPrise Mobile. As a commitment to our clients, current and prospective, we will continue to conduct the SOC 2 audit annually."

APPrise Mobile is the developer of theEMPLOYEEapp® an internal communications and employee engagement mobile solution that allows any organization to have its own native app on Apple and Android mobile devices (as well as a web app for any other device that has a web browser). It securely integrates with a company's employee database and allows for the instantaneous push of messages and distribution of content (documents, multimedia, web links, calendar appointments and live events) directly to an employee's mobile device. For more information visit www.theEMPLOYEEapp.com. To learn more about other mobile communications products by APPrise Mobile, visit www.APPrise-mobile.com.

