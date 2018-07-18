APPrise Mobile names Amy Jenkins as Director of Client Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APPrise Mobile, creator of theEMPLOYEEapp, announced today the appointment of Amy Jenkins as Director of Client Strategy. In this role, Jenkins will use her prior experience as Internal Communications Manager for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to consult with clients of theEMPLOYEEapp on how to succeed in implementing a new mobile employee communications and engagement strategy.

As Director of Client Strategy, Jenkins will work with companies to help them incorporate best practices as well as define appropriate strategies for user and group targeting, multiple administrators, content and app profiles which are used to target different brands within corporations or those located in different geographical locations. In partnership with Jeff Corbin, CEO and founder of APPrise Mobile, she will spend time working with professionals in the communications and HR industries with regard to the opportunity that mobile offers them in their work when it comes to distributing information, communicating with and engaging their employees. This holds especially true for the more than 2.4 billion "deskless" and front-line workers who do not use computers as part of their day-to-day work – an audience Ms. Jenkins knows very well.

"During my time at Chipotle, I saw and was part of tremendous change, but the one constant was our employees' desire to have access to information and feel connected to what was happening within the organization," Jenkins said. "With the proliferation of mobile technology over the past few years, we recognized the opportunity that it could offer not only to help us distribute targeted information to employees instantaneously, but also to go beyond 'need-to-know' information and create engaging and accessible content that our employees truly desired. With that in mind, we vetted numerous solutions and selected theEMPLOYEEapp for several reasons: their experience in communications; the simplicity of their solution both for employees and administrators; and the fact that their technology offered the perfect mix of employee engagement features, content distribution, and organization."

She continued, "In my new role as Director of Client Strategy at APPrise Mobile, I am excited to put my experience in successfully deploying theEMPLOYEEapp to work and to share best practices with our company's current and future clients. I also look forward to continuing to evangelize the importance of incorporating mobile communications into any communication or employee engagement strategy."

Corbin said, "Over the past several years, I have had the pleasure to get to know and work closely with Amy. In addition to being forward-thinking and provocative when it comes to challenging the status quo in the communications industry, Amy is truly a 'pioneer' in recognizing the opportunity mobile offers communications professionals to be more effective and efficient in their work. I look forward to working with her in leading the way as mobile technology for employee communications and engagement continues to become an increasingly important part of organizations' digital workplace strategy."

