Appriss Health President Rob Cohen accepted into Forbes Technology Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Cohen, President of Appriss Health, a leader in cloud-based care coordination software and analytics solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Rob was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Rob into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Rob has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Rob will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Rob will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic brought a renewed focus to escalating behavioral healthcare issues, I am thankful to be leading an organization that delivers technology solutions in support of the mental health and substance use disorder challenges millions of Americans face every day. It is an honor to be selected to join this community of like-minded leaders and continue Appriss Health's mission of spreading Knowledge for Good," said Rob Cohen, President.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Appriss Health

Appriss Health is a leading SaaS platform for behavioral health care coordination and is a recognized leader in providing software and data analytics solutions to identify and mitigate substance use disorders. Appriss Health's cloud-based software connects nearly one million healthcare professionals across 500 clinical software systems including over 140 electronic health records. The platform enables nearly 1 million healthcare professionals to make better clinical decisions for more than 1 billion patient encounters every year. Health plans, health systems, emergency departments, pharmacies, and federal and state governments rely on Appriss Health's technology, applications, and data analytics to positively impact patient outcomes and manage the rising financial and social costs of behavioral health issues.

For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com and follow Appriss Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kim Warth

Amendola Communications (for Appriss Health)

[email protected]

(303) 918-9205

SOURCE Appriss Health