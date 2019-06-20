Approaching Centennial Anniversary, The Harvard Business School Club of New York Welcomes Four New Board Members

The newly-elected board members are Chris Marinak (MBA 2008), the executive vice president of strategy, technology, and innovation at Major League Baseball, Jessica Naeve (MBA 2003), the senior director of marketing solutions, education vertical at Linkedln, Edward Olebe (MBA 1999), the managing director, head of Ultimate Rewards & Loyalty Solutions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Craig Robinson (MBA 2002), the global head of Powered by We at WeWork.

Ahead of its 100th anniversary in 2020, each new board member strengthens the club's position as a powerful network of alumni leaders dedicated to utilizing their HBS education to drive lasting social and economic change in the New York City community.

"I am delighted to welcome four new, accomplished HBS alumni to our Board of Directors," said Mark A. Tatum (MBA 1998), the HBS Club of New York's board chair.

"As we prepare for the club's centennial anniversary, the addition of these business leaders comes at a pivotal time for the organization.

"Their business acumen in technology, digital marketing, and customer experience and their deep commitment to the mission of both HBS and the club is invigorating. We're all excited to prepare for this important milestone in the club's history."

About Harvard Business School Club of New York: Founded in 1920, the club's mission is to make a difference and to support Harvard Business School by engaging alumni, impacting community, and fostering leadership and lifelong learning.

