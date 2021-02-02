Approval Payment Solutions Selected As North Carolina Bankers Association Endorsed Vendor

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bank Services (CBS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA), has announced its recent endorsement of evolv, Inc. DBA Approval Payment Solutions (APS).

Now more than ever, it is vital for merchants to have the ability to accept all forms of payment. Efficiency and ease of ordering goods and services can be a deciding factor for whether a business will struggle or flourish during this pandemic. To help businesses succeed in their community, the North Carolina Bankers Association has carefully sought out a merchant service program for their member financial institutions.

evolv offers a complete menu of electronic payment solutions to businesses of every type and size. They are a full-service provider, offering an all-inclusive solution for the payment processing needs of any business.

evolv has helped brick-and-mortar businesses introduce online shopping and click-to-order solutions with cost-neutral credit card payment acceptance. evolv safeguards customer information with in-house Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standards. A partnership with a reliable merchant services provider solidifies community merchants to their financial institution.

About Approval Payment Solutions (APS) Powered by evolv:

evolv is a 22-year-old, national, top-50 payment processor. evolv maintains an 89% merchant retention rate compared to the industry average of 78%. evolv's mission is to build partnerships through excellence in customer service.

evolv is a full-service provider offering credit and debit card processing, gift, loyalty, EBT, Voyager, Wright Express, Check Conversion, Check Guarantee, Check Recovery, Core Local services, Search Engine Optimization, and Website Design.

About Community Bank Services (CBS):

Founded in 1980, Community Bank Services (CBS) is a proud subsidiary of the North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA). It offers employee benefits, products and services through endorsed vendor relationships. Revenues generated from CBS programs, in the form of service fees, royalties and commissions ultimately enable the NCBA to maintain its low dues structure. Since its inception more than $21 million has been upstreamed to the Association.

About North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA):

The North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA) brings together all categories of banking institutions that best represent the interests of our rapidly changing state. Proudly serving North Carolina's banking industry since 1897, the NCBA is the professional trade organization providing advocacy, leadership, and support for its dynamic membership base.

The NCBA actively promotes the professional and educational development of its members and affiliate members and hosts countless annual events, conferences, and professional development programming. Through its government relations activities, the Association communicates with the North Carolina General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, and banking regulators on behalf of its member banks, savings institutions, and trust companies. The NCBA also provides media relations support and regulatory and compliance assistance.

