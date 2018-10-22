Approved Announces And Welcomes Diana Blanda As Director Of Operations!

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Plumbing and Fire Protection, part of the "Approved Companies" and Approved Oil has the privilege of having a remarkable woman on our team. Diana Blanda is currently one of only five women with a sprinkler license in all of New York City, License #890-B. Diana joined Approved in 2017 and her extensive career has brought a fresh outlook to one of our newest divisions, Approved Plumbing and Fire Protection.

As a NYC Licensed Master Fire Suppression holder, Diana's journey began in 1985, at the early age of 18. Coming from a family of city workers, she always assumed that she would follow suit, but, her passion for construction led her down a different path. Diana started out as a part time purchasing agent for Active Sprinkler Corp., one of the biggest sprinkler union contractors in New York City at that time.

She worked in several different positions within the company and has stated that her biggest accomplishment under Active Sprinkler, was becoming a licensee at the age of 30, before buying the company itself in 2010.

Diana continues by saying, "I am excited to start my new journey here at Approved and intend on sharing all my years of experience with the team."

Diana's professional demeanor and no non-sense attitude have helped her gain the respect of her counterparts, which hasn't always been an easy task prior to our evolving culture. Vincent Theurer, Approved's President and CEO states, "Diana brings a great wealth of experience and knowledge with her and we are honored to have the opportunity to have someone of Diana's caliber be part of our team as we continue to grow and expand."

Some of the major highlights of Diana's career which include a complete automatic sprinkler system in all new construction are: The Mercedes House, NYC, Jane's Carousel, Brooklyn, NY, Carnegie 57 in NYC and 1717 Broadway, NYC to name just a few. Her vast knowledge and experience have introduced major projects to our new division and we cannot wait to see what she does next.

In Diana's spare time she enjoys spending time with her family and living a fit and healthy lifestyle.

