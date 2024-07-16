Approved Networks Announces New OSFP 800G SR8 Transceiver, Breaking Barriers with Unprecedented Speeds and Performance

Accelerating Network Evolution: The OSFP 800G DR8 Transceiver Ushers in a New Era of High-Speed Connectivity for Data Centers and AI Networks

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Networks, a Legrand brand and leading provider of optical networking technology, today announced its latest innovation—the OSFP 800G DR8 transceiver. This state-of-the-art transceiver elevates the standards for high-speed data transmission and will transform networks, particularly with data-heavy AI applications.

Approved Networks 800G OSFP-DR8 transceiver

"With the introduction of the OSFP 800G DR8 transceiver, Approved Networks is once again at the forefront of innovation in the field of fiber optics," says Timothy Yanda, Senior Director of Engineering at Approved Networks. "As technology rapidly advances and reliance on data-intensive operations increases, the need for faster connectivity has become even more critical. This transceiver sets a new benchmark by surpassing all expectations and delivering unprecedented speeds of up to 800 Gbps, guaranteeing exceptional performance."

The OSFP 800G DR8 transceiver provides seamless compatibility for both InfiniBand and Ethernet networks. It delivers ultra-fast data transmission capabilities up to 500 meters. This cutting-edge transceiver offers unparalleled scalability, ideal for future-proofing data centers and broadband networks.

For more information about the OSFP 800G DR8 transceiver, visit https://approvednetworks.com/products/800gbase-dr8-osfp-closed-top-infiniband-ndr-smf-1310nm-500m-transceiver.html.

About Approved Networks

Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand in the Data, Power, and Control Division, provides cost-effective, high-performance optical solutions to a global network of Fortune 500 Enterprise, Data Center, and Service Provider partners. For over 30 years, Approved Networks has been the industry authority on OEM alternative optical networking connectivity through a commitment to technical engineering, stringent quality standards, extensive testing capabilities, and dedicated customer service and support – before, during, and after deployment. Over 10,000 customers in more than 40 countries trust Approved Networks transceivers, DACs, AOCs, and passive solutions to light their networks.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

Media Contact: [email protected]

