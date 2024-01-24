Approved Oil Co Delivers Renewable Diesel to NYC Fleets with Exceptional Success in Freezing Temperatures

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil Company, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful performance of their Renewable Diesel in freezing temperatures. As New York City experienced some of its coldest weather in recent memory, our Renewable Diesel proved its resilience, showcasing that it is more than capable of meeting the demands of the most extreme climates. This achievement reinforces our dedication to providing sustainable energy solutions that not only reduce emissions, but also ensure reliable performance, no matter the weather.

Chris Fazio, Executive Vice President of Approved Oil Co, expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelmingly positive feedback and results. He believes that this success will eliminate any uncertainties among fleet managers across the nation that may have concerns about the performance and reliability of Renewable Diesel, especially those operating in colder regions.

Renewable diesel has proven its resilience in the face of extreme cold, offering a reliable and eco-friendly solution for fleets in regions susceptible to harsh winter weather. This accomplishment signifies a significant step forward in promoting sustainable energy choices within the transportation sector.

As winter temperatures continue to challenge fleet operations, Approved Oil Co. stands ready to support and supply the energy needs of fleets nationwide. The success of Renewable Diesel in NYC serves as a testament to its reliability and resilience, making it a viable choice for all fleet managers seeking an environmentally friendly and dependable fuel source.

About Approved Oil Co:

Approved Oil Co is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, offering a wide range of clean and eco-friendly products to meet the energy needs of our customers. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation, we strive to lead the way in reducing emissions and promoting a greener future.

