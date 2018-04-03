Approved Recognized as a HousingWire 2018 TECH100 Winner

Approved was nominated for its white-labeled point-of-sale and workflow management platform, used by brokers, lenders and agents everyday to dazzle borrowers by streamlining the loan application, automating original document collection, and tracking milestones online. This improves broker efficiency and submission times, and makes it drop-dead-simple to submit high-quality loan packages to underwriting as quickly as possible.

"We're incredibly proud of the borrower and lender-first approach we've taken to building our digital mortgage platform," said Approved CEO Andy Taylor. "This recognition by HousingWire is due to the hard work of our engineering team and our lender and broker customers who've worked tirelessly to bring a little love to a process that borrowers often find tedious."

About Approved

Approved is on a mission to bring transparency, efficiency and a little sanity to the mortgage experience. We're building a digital mortgage platform enabling lenders to go digital in minutes (not weeks). Our technology is used everyday by agents, borrowers, loan officers and their teams to provide a world class lending experience for borrowers, and to streamline and digitize the back office. Founded in late 2015 by Redfin alums Andy Taylor and Navtej Sadhal, we're based in sunny San Diego and backed by Social Capital, Precursor Ventures, Graph Ventures, Bluesky Equities, and other leading venture investors.

