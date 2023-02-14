Approved Welcomes John Sutherland to the Team

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Oil & Approved Energy (NYC's premier Bioheat energy provider) are pleased to welcome John Sutherland as Senior Vice President of Sales/Departmental Head. John sees key opportunities for strong growth in commercial, light commercial, and residential markets through sales channeling initiatives. He points out the platform of diverse products and services as powerful tools from a sales perspective, including the increased demand for Bioheat fuel. John will report directly to Vincent Theurer, the company's President & CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of Sales & Marketing for the Approved Companies.

John Sutherland BioHeat+®

Most recently, John was Senior Vice President of Sales for Rise Energy Services, an energy advisory and services company. Prior to that, John held the position of Vice President of Gas and Power Origination with Direct Energy and was responsible for all wholesale natural gas and power origination activities in North America. He is a seasoned energy executive with significant experience in the natural gas, electric, fuel oil, demand response, and sustainable energy markets. Prior to Direct Energy, John held various leadership positions in sales, trading, and operations at Hess Corporation. Earlier in his career, he was responsible for sales of electricity and natural gas in the deregulated markets for KeySpan Energy.

CEO & President Vincent Theurer added, "John brandishes over 25 years of experience in the energy sector with extensive proficiency in all aspects of sales, marketing, and energy management. We are proud to have John represent the brand in a leadership role and look forward to the impact he will have on the company's growth. He has a stellar track record of building valuable customer relationships, creating new opportunities, and increasing company revenue."

SOURCE Approved Oil Co.; Approved Energy