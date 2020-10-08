ApproveMe.com Aiding the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ApproveMe.com is launching a $2,500 scholarship offering for students pursuing higher education in the United States with a focus on inspiring and aiding the next generation of entrepreneurs. With the coronavirus pandemic decimating small businesses, ApproveMe.com wants to be part of the solution.

According to business listing site Yelp, 55% (or 72,000+) of the small businesses which closed due to shutdowns earlier this year will never reopen. With this in mind the ApproveMe.com team initiated it's first ever offering of the ApproveMe.com Entrepreneur Scholarship. The scholarship is available to students studying any major, as small businesses can start and grow in any industry and from people with any educational background.

ApproveMe.com hopes to help continue to spark entrepreneurial thoughts, considerations, and aspirations in the next generation of the workforce by prompting students to actively consider entrepreneurship and reward them with financial aid. "I started ApproveMe.com with just $100 and the foundation of a dozen failed startups. I believe we became a mult-million dollar company because of those that walked the road before us, taking the time to share their successes and failures with me along our journey. My hope is that this scholarship will help breathe life and encouragement for tomorrow's entrepreneurs", said Kevin Michael Gray (KMG), founder of ApproveMe.com.

