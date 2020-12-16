Approximately 12 Million Blacks Say They Will Take the Vaccine. Here's Why!

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the FDA approval of the first US vaccine, a study conducted by BlackDoctor.org (BDO) reveals the "Confidence boosters" for the 40% of Blacks who report they are willing to take the vaccine. This study asked Black Americans what might boost their confidence for taking the vaccine? Sixty percent (60%) said they will not be taking the vaccine. Among the remaining 40% of responses, 17.4 % selected "The OK from top black doctors" as the top confidence booster. The second highest response at 16.1%, was the approval of trusted health organizations like BlackDoctor.org. All responses are listed in order below:

The OK from top Black medical experts (17.4%)

BlackDoctor.org and other trusted orgs' approval (16.1%)

Major pharmaceutical companies developed it (5.5%)

Approval from family and friends (0.8%)

Pastor's approval (0.25%)

Again, the study reported approximately 60% still are reluctant to take the vaccine. There is a long history of distrust between the Black community and the healthcare establishment, in general. The COVID pandemic has reopened the discussions about this history.

For over 15 years, BDO has been delivering culturally accurate health and wellness information to Black Americans and boasts a monthly reach of over 20 million. BDO is dedicated to ending health disparities, closing the life expectancy gap and disseminating culturally accurate information about COVID. BDO's recent production of Dr. Fauci's Facebook Live conversation with the Black community, in partnership with the Black Coalition Against COVID-19 (BCAC), reached over 325,000 people with one showing. BDO is a key member of BCAC, led by Dr. Reed Tuckson, and is leading the charge of having top medical experts explain how the vaccine works and its potential impact on the virus.

It is live interviews like these and others that continue to keep BlackDoctor.org as one of the most trusted sources of health information in the Black community. The site has become the media platform of choice for major health stakeholders who need to reach the majority of Black Americans in an environment they trust.

BDO: where wellness and culture connect!"

CONTACT: Ellis Dean, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Doctor.org

