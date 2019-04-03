Approximately 18% of Marketers Believe that Press Release is One of the Top - Most Link Building Strategies

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoodFirms has revealed research on most effectual link building strategies that can be a great help for the busy marketers and for the entrepreneurs to increase their productivity, referral traffic, brand visibility, brand authority, influencer marketing and many more.

Link building is crucial for online growth, so GoodFirms endeavored and performed a survey to unlock the outreach strategies. In this coverage, there were about 150+ most excellent digital marketing firms, Best SEO Companies, SEO Heads, Content Marketing Managers, and the CEO's who contributed their valuable knowledge along with their favorite white-hat link building tactics that are: Skyscraper Technique, Guest Blogging, Press Release, Link Reclamation, High Authority Outlets, and Influencer Marketing.

According to this research, 18% of the marketers believe that Press Release is the best tactic and a powerful way to build public relations, establish credibility, help customers find you online and get better in your search engine rankings.

In this survey, around 23% of the participants also voted for Skyscraper, and about 21% of marketers choose Guest post as highly effective techniques for link building eventually to generate more traffic and to be more visible.

B2B research, rating and reviews platform GoodFirms keeps evaluating companies to assist the service seekers in associating with the top firms that suit their project and budget needs. The analyst team of GoodFirms performs a scrupulous assessment by following three main elements that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. These key factors include several other metrics that are used to assess each company such as determining the past and present portfolio, years of experience in their proficiency area, strong market penetration and reviews from the genuine clients based on their services.

Considering the above statistics, all the firms are compared to each other, as well as give them the scores. Hence, according to the points, every agency is listed in top development companies, best software and firms in their expertise category from various segments.

The recent research done by GoodFirms was Impact on Facebook Marketing. In which it highlighted the changing of Facebook marketing practices after the Cambridge Analytica data scandal was reported. According to this survey, 73.81% of the social media marketers said that they saw a negligible collision on their Facebook post reach and around 80.96% noted no major blow on the Facebook post engagement.

Another research by GoodFirms was on PPC & AI - Experts' Opinions. Here most of the digital marketing experts, PPC Gurus and marketers shared their valuable insights on how AI and machine learning would help to create a winning PPC campaign management along with the suggestion of best tips and top AI applications for PPC.

Moreover, GoodFirms supports the service providers by asking them to take part in the on-going research and show the evidence of their integrity and ability to provide optimal solutions to their clients. Hence, get a chance to Get Listed in the catalog of top companies in their expertise area. Getting listed at GoodFirms will help the companies to be a magnet to customers globally.

