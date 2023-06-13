Approyo CEO creates Mastering SAP Learning series

CEO and nearly thirty-year SAP veteran has developed an SAP book series, Mastering SAP, an eight-part book series

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approyo, Inc., the leader in global SAP Services and Solutions, today announced that CEO Christopher M. Carter has released the first two books of his Mastering SAP series.

By writing these books, for those in and wanting to join the SAP ecosystem gives individuals an overview on several segments of the SAP ecosystem. Starting with Mastering SAP: A comprehensive guide to today's SAP Software where you will get an overview of "Today's SAP Software" which is drastically different from just five years ago.

The next in the series to be launched this week is Mastering SAP: The Power of AI in Business How to use Chat GPT with SAP. The timing of this book solidifies the go forward strategy that SAP launched at Sapphire/ASUG 2023 in Orlando, FL in May.

"I created these books and this series to help our ecosystem learn and grow. I have been blessed to learn from great people for nearly 30 years and it's now my time to help the next group coming up," says Christopher Carter, Chairman and CEO of Approyo, Inc. "These new books add even more value to our global expert services, and with each of the skillsets, we can continue enhancing our customer experience and support which remains Approyo's priority. My hope is to make this a full 8-part overview series."

We look forward to going around the world to speak to our fellow SAP "Learners" and look forward to the skills and success they bring to their team.

All Mastering SAP books can be found on Amazon.com as paperback and ebook formats.

Mastering SAP: A comprehensive guide to today's SAP Software

Mastering SAP: The Power of AI in Business How to use Chat GPT with SAP

About Approyo, Inc. Approyo, inc. is a private, global technology services company focused on making its customers IT management and cloud migrations simple. Approyo, inc. is an SAP-certified cloud and infrastructure, management, and SAP HANA operations services provider and a Microsoft Silver Partner. Approyo, Inc. works with customer across all industries and for businesses of every size. Approyo, inc. is headquartered in Muskego, Wisconsin with multiple offices worldwide. Visit us at www.approyo.com.



