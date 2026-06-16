AppsAnywhere and LabStats Launch LabStats Insights to Help Higher Ed IT Leaders Turn Data into Action

New solution surfaces millions in hidden IT inefficiencies and delivers clear next steps for smarter investment decisions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere and LabStats, now operating as a unified organization, today announced the launch of LabStats Insights, a new IT usage and optimization capability that helps higher education institutions align technology investments with student demand, continuously optimize resources, enhance access to critical software and hardware in near real-time and reduce waste.

Higher education institutions face growing pressure to do more with less, yet limited visibility into technology usage persists. The cost of a managed computer approaches $2,000 annually, while utilization often stays below 20% and software usage below 5%.

LabStats Insights enables institutions to uncover $1 million to $3 million in annual savings opportunities per institution by analyzing billions of data points and delivering prioritized, actionable recommendations that help IT teams identify waste, optimize resources, and act quickly.

"Higher education IT teams are not short on data, they are short on time and clarity," said Peter Cooke, President of AppsAnywhere. "LabStats Insights changes that dynamic. It surfaces the decisions that matter most, whether that's reducing unused hardware, optimizing software spend, or preparing for the impact of AI on the campus technology stack. This is about helping institutions make smarter, faster decisions with confidence."

LabStats Insights provides a new data-backed intelligent approach by:

Delivering automated, prioritized recommendations instead of static reports

Identifying underused hardware and software to reduce waste and cost

Highlighting shifts in software demand as AI adoption accelerates

Enabling faster, data-driven decisions without requiring specialized analysts

Detecting abnormal system behavior, such as repeated Windows crashes, to help IT teams prioritize repairs and extend device lifecycles

As part of the combined AppsAnywhere and LabStats platform, Insights strengthens the organization's shared mission to remove barriers to student success by improving access to technology while giving IT leaders greater visibility and control. For example, new insights like Windows Crash Reports help teams identify abnormal crash patterns in unstable computers earlier, reduce downtime in shared environments like labs and libraries where issues go unreported and avoid unnecessary replacement costs — turning what was previously invisible into immediate action.

"With LabStats Insights, we are moving beyond measurement to meaningful action," Cooke added. "Institutions can no longer afford to guess when it comes to IT investments. This gives them the intelligence to align resources with real demand and deliver better outcomes for students and staff alike."

About AppsAnywhere and LabStats

AppsAnywhere and LabStats are dedicated exclusively to serving higher education institutions with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control and flexibility across the end-user IT environment. Supporting more than 1,000 institutions in over 22 countries, the unified organization delivers comprehensive insight into lab utilization, hardware performance and software usage while enabling centralized, scalable application delivery on any device, anytime and anywhere. With more than 15 years of specialized experience in education technology, the company is committed to helping institutions optimize resources, improve equity and enhance the digital experience for students and staff worldwide. Learn more here.

SOURCE AppsAnywhere