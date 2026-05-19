AppsAnywhere Selected by The Ohio State University College of Engineering to Power BYOD Initiative and Expand Flexible, Student-First Software Access

Deployment to support greater device flexibility, improved resource efficiency and a more seamless learning experience for engineering students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere, a student-first platform for higher education that centralizes software access, today announced that the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University has selected its platform to support a broader bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiative and modernize how software is delivered to students, faculty and staff. The AppsAnywhere platform will enable engineering students to access critical applications from any device, anywhere, reducing reliance on physical labs while giving students greater flexibility in how they learn.

"We're seeing leading engineering programs embrace BYOD as a way to give students more flexibility while also improving how technology resources are managed," said Peter Cooke, president, AppsAnywhere and LabStats. "Ohio State's College of Engineering is creating an environment where technology access is seamless and aligned with how students actually work and learn today."

As part of its BYOD approach, Ohio State's College of Engineering is enabling students to use their own laptops or preferred devices while still accessing the full suite of engineering applications required for coursework. AppsAnywhere's on demand delivery helps align software usage with actual course needs reducing unnecessary licensing costs while ensuring every student has access to the tools that impact their learning.

The selection aligns with broader institutional efforts to modernize IT operations and improve visibility into technology usage. Ohio State's central IT organization currently utilizes LabStats, an AppsAnywhere product, to better understand how software and hardware resources are used across campus. These insights help inform smarter decisions around resource allocation, capacity planning and long-term technology investments.

Added Cooke, "BYOD only works if institutions have the visibility and control to support it effectively. Combining flexible delivery with real usage data gives IT leaders the ability to optimize both the student experience and their budgets."

Ohio State joins a growing number of R1 institutions including University of Michigan, Purdue University, University of Iowa and University of Wisconsin-Madison adopting more flexible, cloud-enabled approaches to software delivery. As expectations for digital access continue to evolve, universities are increasingly focused on delivering consistent, device-agnostic experiences that support learning anywhere.

About AppsAnywhere and LabStats

AppsAnywhere and LabStats are dedicated exclusively to serving higher education institutions with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control and flexibility across the end-user IT environment. Supporting more than 1,000 institutions in over 22 countries, the unified organization delivers comprehensive insight into lab utilization, hardware performance and software usage while enabling centralized, scalable application delivery on any device, anytime and anywhere. With more than 15 years of specialized experience in education technology, the company is committed to helping institutions optimize resources, improve equity and enhance the digital experience for students and staff worldwide. Learn more here.

SOURCE AppsAnywhere