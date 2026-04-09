AppsAnywhere Wins 2026 EdTech Award for Best Software and Application Access Portal

Award recognizes innovation in removing access barriers and supporting hybrid learning environments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere today announced it has been named winner of the "Best Software and Application Access Portal" category as part of the EdTech Awards, presented by EdTech Digest. Now in its 16th year, the global program recognizes the most impactful technologies and leaders shaping the future of education.

The award recognizes AppsAnywhere's role in transforming how institutions deliver critical software to students and staff, enabling access on any device, from any location, without the traditional constraints of campus labs or complex infrastructure.

"This recognition reflects the shift happening across higher education as institutions rethink how they deliver digital resources to support modern learning environments," said Peter Cooke, President of AppsAnywhere and LabStats. "Students expect seamless access to the tools they need, wherever they are and this award highlights the work our team and our customers are doing together to remove barriers and create more flexible, inclusive learning experiences."

The recognition follows the recent merger of AppsAnywhere and LabStats, bringing together application delivery and real-time usage analytics to give institutions greater visibility into how technology resources are accessed and utilized. Together, the combined organization supports more than 1,000 institutions globally, helping IT teams make more informed decisions while improving the end-user experience.

"The EdTech Awards continue to spotlight the innovators defining what comes next in learning," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "This year's winners are setting a new standard for how technology can expand access, improve outcomes, and support learners at every stage."

The EdTech Awards honor outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology across K-12, higher education, and workforce sectors, recognizing solutions that deliver measurable impact and long-term value.

About AppsAnywhere and LabStats

AppsAnywhere and LabStats are dedicated exclusively to serving higher education institutions with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control and flexibility across the end-user IT environment. Supporting more than 1,000 institutions in over 22 countries, the unified organization delivers comprehensive insight into lab utilization, hardware performance and software usage while enabling centralized, scalable application delivery on any device, anytime and anywhere. With more than 15 years of specialized experience in education technology, the company is committed to helping institutions optimize resources, improve equity and enhance the digital experience for students and staff worldwide. Learn more here.

SOURCE AppsAnywhere