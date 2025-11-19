AppsAnywhere Earns Platinum in the 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards

Platform honored in the Software and Application Access Portal category for transforming

software access and eliminating barriers for students and faculty

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere, a student-first platform for higher education that centralizes software access, today announced it has been awarded Platinum in the 2025 Campus Technology Product of the Year Awards in the Software and Application Access Portal category. The recognition highlights AppsAnywhere's transformative role in enabling equitable, seamless access to academic software for students, faculty and staff—on any device, from any location.

"Higher education has long needed a more efficient, reliable way to give every student the software they need, without forcing them into labs or relying on high-cost hardware," said Peter Cooke, COO of AppsAnywhere. "We're honored to see our work recognized by Campus Technology and we remain committed to helping institutions deliver the flexible, inclusive and future-ready software access experience today's learners expect."

AppsAnywhere serves more than 3 million users across 300+ institutions worldwide, enabling students, faculty and staff to launch any academic application—AutoCAD, MATLAB, Adobe Creative Cloud, SPSS and more—from a single unified interface. Acting as a "digital backpack," the platform provides one intuitive, searchable destination for all validated institutional software, ensuring consistent performance regardless of device type or operating system.

In 2025, AppsAnywhere expanded its Cloud Delivery capabilities to further streamline browser-based access and extend compatibility across Macs, Chromebooks, Windows ARM devices and student-owned hardware. New features such as session resumption, application streaming and Smart Prioritization logic ensure demanding applications run smoothly while reducing IT overhead and eliminating long-standing access barriers. Faculty benefit from fewer in-class delays and IT teams gain centralized analytics, licensing visibility and simplified deployment workflows.

Each year, Campus Technology highlights the most impactful solutions that elevate teaching, learning and the student experience across higher education.

"2025's Product Award winners exemplify innovation and excellence in education technology," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology. "We're proud to honor the solutions that are transforming teaching, learning and administration and making a lasting impact across the education community."

About AppsAnywhere

AppsAnywhere is the student-first application delivery platform built for higher education. Serving more than 3 million users across 300+ institutions in 22 countries, AppsAnywhere empowers colleges and universities to deliver any software application to any device, anywhere—on or off campus. Purpose-built for the needs of modern learners and IT teams, the platform simplifies access, supports hybrid and BYOD environments, and removes the technical barriers that can limit student success. By combining powerful delivery technology with a seamless digital experience, AppsAnywhere helps institutions create more flexible, accessible, and scalable learning environments. Learn more at www.appsanywhere.com .

