AppSealing Launches First-of-Its-Kind, a 360-Degree Mobile App Security Platform for App Owners & Programmers That Needs Zero Coding Efforts

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inka EntWorks, a Korean based Digital Rights Management software solution provider, relaunches AppSealing, a cloud-based mobile application security platform, with an all-new identity along with its website.

Problem:

Every programmer loves to build apps, but one nightmare constantly haunts them in the process - hackers and data & money theft.

Solution:

'AppSealing', that uses a 360° robust technology "Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)" to provide in-app protection from known and unknown threats. The highlighting feature of AppSealing is that it requires absolutely zero coding efforts.

What's New?

Established in 2014, AppSealing has lots of registered patents in the security domain. After years of offering non-stop protection, AppSealing has undergone a re-branding exercise. It flaunts a new identity which is expressed through a new logo and website.

AppSealing's new identity is to strongly convey the message about its core philosophy of robust security, modern approach and power over any theft and stealing. The new vector conveys the message of securing your app within the locks of AppSealing's technology along with the colour used to show power over the theft.

On the design front, its new website incorporates a modern design, a more intuitive interface, faint animations, and device neutral fonts.

The developer community poses faith in the AppSealing features to ensure that their apps can covet the premium audience segments without worrying about hackers' malicious intentions. James Ahn, the CEO of INKA Entworks, underscores this point when he says that the new AppSealing logo and brand promise clients "to help protect their mobile business and provide them with premium security throughout the journey."

The new website also has improved navigation, where information is stacked according to industry sectors and technical categories, making the website easily accessible to the first-time user as well as an experienced AppSealing client.

The new website has a blog section, which is constantly updated with expert posts and analyses that the developer community can use to learn new concepts and new threats it faces from hackers.

The website also has a section on case studies, which describe how AppSealing has successfully solved industry-specific problems about security issues and helped its clients save money and enhance their brand value.

A salient feature of the new website is a collection of white papers, which elaborately explain issues around mobile app security and offer ways to address them according to the best industry practices.

Who uses AppSealing?

AppSealing protects more than 600+ major apps worldwide and has blocked around 60 MN+ hacking vectors across various industries such as Gaming, FinTech, Movie, E-commerce, and others. The likes of Mobile Premier League, Smilegate, Stickpoolclub, Snowpipe, Winzo, Nexon, etc. have approved & are extensively using AppSealing's platform successfully.

Visit the new Refreshed AppSealing today at https://www.appsealing.com.

Get started, Why?

Instant Real-Time Activation

No Setup Fees, No Hidden Fees

Pay-As-You-Go Security Platform Model

Free Application Security Platform for up to 15,000 MADs every month

Zero Coding Efforts Required

