AppSec Innovator Invicti Continues Record Growth, Powered by Continued Success in the Enterprise Sector

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security™ , a global innovator in application security, today announced several significant milestones marking the company's continued product innovation, expanding customer footprint, and increased traction in enterprise organizations.

Invicti was included for the first time this year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing. It has also recently been recognized by G2 as a Momentum Leader for both of its products Acunetix and Netsparker, won two Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards this year, and is also the recipient of a 2021 Globee Award for Cyber Security Global Excellence . The company is regularly lauded for its application security platform's ability to scan complex web apps and APIs, while delivering accurate confirmation that a vulnerability is real through its proprietary Proof-Based Scanning.

Invicti earned its stripes as an AppSec market leader, and now protects more than 625,000 websites for more than 3,300 customers globally. In the past 12 months, Invicti's annual revenue growth has significantly outpaced the expected CAGR of 16%[1] for the application security market as a whole. The company has added 685 new customer logos in the past 12 months, among them Mercy Health, Xerox, and Environmental Protection Agency.

"Our customers have a massive challenge. They not only have to shift security left, ensuring that developers build secure code, but they must also protect the massive in-production attack surface on the right," said Invicti CPO Sonali Shah. "Security and DevSecOps professionals choose our modern application security platform because they know that only Invicti can offer them the scale they need to cover everything."

Over the last year, Invicti has released several innovations to its enterprise offering to help customers keep up with the ever-changing threat landscape and sprawling attack surface, including:

- Interactive application security testing (IAST) that works hand-in-hand with dynamic application security testing (DAST) — to scan applications from the inside-out, provide detailed information (often including the line of code) to enable faster remediation, and provide broader coverage of the application and its environment

- Customizable security checks that give security teams the flexibility to write and execute application-specific security tests, alongside the thousands of automated checks already built into Invicti products

- Support for privileged access management (PAM) that allows the many organizations that have begun to centrally store, manage, and secure privileged credentials to safely scan applications that use it

"Our products significantly outpace our competitors on overall performance, workflow integrations, and our ability to prove that a vulnerability is real – and that's why we are continuing to grow faster than the market," said Invicti president and COO Mark Ralls. "Customers of all sizes choose us because they can vastly improve the security of their web applications, no matter the size of their security team."

Alongside its market and product momentum, Invicti continues to attract top talent. In addition to cybersecurity product veteran Sonali Shah as Chief Product Officer, this year the company has added accomplished technology marketing executive Kelly Davis-Felner as SVP of Marketing, IT security and channel development expert John Andrews as VP of Global Channel, and seasoned engineering leader Derek Webber as VP of Engineering.

Meet Invicti at Black Hat

This year's Black Hat event will feature Invicti executives highlighting AppSec best practices and latest innovations, with Chief Product Officer Sonali Shah speaking on "Unlock your AppSec Future: Web App Security Without Tradeoffs" on August 4 at 1:50 p.m. in the Mandalay Bay Business Hall Theater C. Kevin Gallagher, Chief Revenue Officer, will speak in the On-Demand Zone about why "Shifting Left is Just the Beginning." Meet the Invicti team in person at booth #2047.

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security is changing the way web applications are secured. A global leader in web application security for more than 15 years, Invicti's dynamic and interactive application security products help organizations in every industry scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers in helping to improve their overall security posture. Invicti's product Netsparker delivers industry-leading enterprise web application security, while Acunetix is designed for small and medium-sized companies. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas and serves organizations all over the world.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

