APPSeCONNECT Announces Cloud Integration That Empowers Businesses to Create a Connected Experience Throughout the Organization

At Swissotel Kolkata, APPSeCONNECT was ready to step into the Future and jump into a quick start for the journey. With everyone at the venue, InSynchrony was all set to become a grand event for the organization. The event was organized to showcase the latest innovations and achievements of this integration platform and how it has readied itself for the Future.

The event started off with keynotes from the man who started it all - Atul Gupta, Founder and CEO, InSync. He shared his journey so far and how APPSeCONNECT has become a popular integration platform catering to over 650 customers in 65 countries (as on Q1 2018). At InSynchrony, he looked back and brought forward how his vision turned out to be one of the most stable integration solutions over time.

Atul stated, "The Goal was to make integration between applications as easy and frictionless as possible, to be able to provide depth in the integration and to be able to connect ANY application an organization may need."



InSynchrony witnessed the growth and evolution of APPSeCONNECT as the leading integration platform. Atul was glad to announce how APPSeCONNECT is proud to share the ecosystem with industry leaders like SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, etc.

Introducing APPSeCONNECT Cloud-to-Cloud Integration

With inspiration flowing all over the room, it was time for the Next Big Leap everyone had been waiting for - The APPSeCONNECT Major Product Release.

Abhishek Sur, VP Product at InSync took the time and effort with the APPSeCONNECT development team to create a much more coherent and efficient integration platform over the past year. With many interesting updates to the platform, the biggest enhancement done was the complete Cloud-to-Cloud integration.

With increasing adoption of cloud-based applications in businesses and to cater to them, APPSeCONNECT has involved itself in Cloud Integration and people were all very excited to have a sneak-peak into the beta version. As Abhishek said, the general availability for APPSeCONNECT Cloud Integration is set to come up in the second quarter and we have hope that it will change the way businesses integrate. With the introduction of cloud integration, APPSeCONNECT now offers the same depth, robustness and security as its Hybrid offering.

More power to the Users - A Smart way to integrate

During the release, APPSeCONNECT launched its redesigned cloud portal which promises to give more power to the users - customers, partners and implementers alike and is a welcoming change from the previous UI. It offers the following features:

Role Specific Dashboards: Offers a completely personalized experience to the users.

Fully responsive design: Allows seamless access of the portal from any device.

Informative UI: Helps in keeping track of all activities.

Visual Workflow Designer: Helps in designing and executing business integration logic.

Business Rule Engine: Allows users to automate business decisions.

An integration platform refers to the technology which is capable of integrating and connecting disparate business applications with each other so that there is a seamless and continuous flow of business data right at the required place. APPSeCONNECT iPaaS is a scalable, flexible and robust platform that connects, synchronizes and relates data between various applications to bring all the information under a single roof. With Cloud Integration in the picture, APPSeCONNECT helps you access business data in real time from any device and is a totally flexible platform which requires no additional on-premise infrastructure. It allows the user to scale easily in terms of number of apps, number of users or both.

About InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

InSync Solutions is an organization committed to the vision of transforming modern day businesses by equipping them with futuristic tools to make them more efficient and productive. With the addition to contributing in the iPaaS segment, InSync has earnestly helped hundreds of businesses across the globe and have benefitted the companies in their quest for unprecedented growth.

APPSeCONNECT is product by InSync. Explore the power of integration at http://www.appseconnect.com

About Atul Gupta

Atul Gupta is the founder and CEO of InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. An entrepreneur focused at building innovative solutions, his objective is to make businesses more efficient.

