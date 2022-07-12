AppsFlyer Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Powerful Measurement and Analytics Platform

AppsFlyer enables brands' growth with innovative privacy-preserving measurement, in-depth analytics, fraud control, and comprehensive engagement technologies

SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the analytics in the media measurement industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AppsFlyer with the North America Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for delivering original analytics, relevant engagement insights, and fraud protection technologies that allow marketers to provide a superior mobile customer experience. AppsFlyer's solutions help marketers measure all marketing activities in one place, thus facilitating campaign optimization and boosting brands' return on investment (ROI) in a spectrum of industries, including shopping, gaming, food and beverage, music, entertainment, and finance.

The company offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities that offer a highly accurate and customized experience while preserving privacy and following global customer data protection regulations. To streamline marketing decisions, AppsFlyer's feature-rich SaaS platform comprises a robust marketing measurement suite, cost analytics solutions, audience segmentation tools, and breakthrough optimization campaigns, among other features.

"AppsFlyer's Privacy Cloud is an open data clean room environment enabling clients to bring their data together without sharing user-level data (preserving their privacy), facilitating ecosystem collaboration and innovation, and enhancing the end-user experience," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The suite provides full visibility of the end-user journey, driving engagement and increasing conversions. The platform also configures customer integrations easily and allows custom attribution settings to adapt to each business's dynamic needs. The measurement suite uses incremental and predictive ML analytics, giving clients complete insight and understanding of a campaign's current impact and value."

The company has a customer service culture that ensures seamless implementation of its solutions and builds long-lasting relationships, outperforming its competitors and supporting customers in all phases of their growth.

AppsFlyer is constantly evolving with the market's emerging needs by launching new capabilities and solutions that adapt to customers' budgets, making its solutions highly cost effective for businesses of all sizes. As a result, AppsFlyer is growing rapidly, measuring billions of conversions monthly and serving over 14,000 brands.

"AppsFlyer works closely with clients throughout the purchase process, including helping them to identify their specific needs, answer questions about services and capabilities, and ensure that customers get the most value out of the solution suite," noted Nishchal Khorana, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "AppsFlyer's impressive growth momentum and trajectory are a testament to its customer-centric approach, revolutionary measurement and analytics solutions, and exceptional ability to address the changing dynamics of the industry, earning its clients' trust and loyalty."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that leverages competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: +1 (210) 477-8418

E: [email protected]

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, fraud protection, and engagement technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and 10,000+ technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan