appsFreedom Raises Growth Equity Round and Rebrands to Pillir

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- appsFreedom – a technology company that provides EdgeReady applications at speed and scale – announces today that it has officially changed its name to Pillir. This rebrand comes after six years in the low-code application development space. "For innovation to thrive, it has to be built upon a strong foundation," said CEO Vaidya Aiyer. "The name Pillir looks beyond application development, illustrating the foundation we provide businesses to build upon for years to come."

Originally founded in 2013, the formerly named appsFreedom spent three years on R&D before launching its platform in 2016. During that time, the team sought to understand challenges businesses faced when building their own applications and identify ways to simplify the process. "I was working on really complex supply chain projects within little-to-no connectivity environments," Aiyer stated. "I saw countless resources being spent on solving technical challenges - versus business problems - and I realized that if I could pre-code the first 60-80% of the infrastructure and application requirements, I could help companies build and scale these applications more efficiently than traditional approaches."

The platform was built to overcome technical debt often found within traditional architectures and applications built before public cloud was an industry standard. Some of the ways Pillir sets itself apart from its competition include:

App generation with limited coding from a single source-code, across all device types and integration requirements

Fully-functioning, always-available applications for workforces without 100% connectivity

Out-of-the-box integrations to SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, and legacy applications

Ability to digitize business processes in minutes with pre-built app templates or by migrating legacy applications into modern, cloud-native architectures

Self-managing elasticity, with no resource overhead needed to scale an application

Since the platform's launch in 2016, Pillir has experienced 100% YoY growth. The company also recently closed a Growth Equity round of funding from Audeo Capital. "It's rare to uncover a technology of this sophistication," said Robert Forman, Managing Partner of Audeo Capital. "Pillir is not only solving some of the biggest challenges around building, releasing and managing software, it's creating a platform for the future of how businesses rapidly innovate."

"We were extremely impressed with the feedback from Pillir's clients and partners, specifically around the ability to generate resilient, always-available apps that easily integrate into any business system," said Jared Melillo, Partner of Audeo Capital. "We have built a great relationship with Vaidya and the team over the past few years and look forward to our partnership as we help execute on this exciting vision."

This investment will be used to enhance customer experience and further expand marketing and sales, including welcoming JR Butler, former head of Enterprise Strategy and Execution at Turbonomic as Pillir's Chief Revenue Officer. Pillir also recently welcomed both Melillo and Forman to its Board of Directors.

About Pillir

Pillir enables business modernization at speed and scale, allowing companies to shift technology resources from maintenance to innovation. The platform enables companies to generate EdgeReady applications that are fully-integrated to enterprise business applications in minutes, with little-to-no coding. Founded in 2013, Pillir has developed hundreds of apps supporting tens of thousands of business users within asset-heavy industries, like Oil & Gas, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, Metals & Mining and more.

www.pillir.io

About Audeo Capital

Audeo Capital is a leading investor in enterprise software and services companies. Audeo maintains a highly-focused, collaborative investment approach, working alongside exceptional leaders to help accelerate growth and drive customer value. Audeo Capital was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

www.audeocapital.com

