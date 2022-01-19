Appsian Gains Significant Business Momentum in ERP Access Management & GRC Tweet this

In May of 2021, Appsian announced the acquisition of Xpandion, an established GRC leader in the SAP market who specialized in cross-application management of segregation of duties (SoD), user access review, and transaction monitoring. The acquisition was strategically designed to combine Xpandion's technology with Appsian's ability to provide dynamic, fine-grained identity and access governance and secure sensitive data at the user interface level.

"Appsian's tight integration with ERP applications made it possible to dynamically provision users based on the context of access," said Moshe Panzer, VP of Product Management (and former CEO of Xpandion). "Given that almost every enterprise requires some form of hybrid/remote access, the stakes around security have become too high to solely rely on static governance strategies."

In November of 2021, Appsian acquired Q Software, a leading compliance software provider for JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle ERP Cloud. The acquisition would strengthen Appsian's platform for the Oracle market and provide additional capabilities around fraud detection, risk assessments for roles & SoD rulesets, and license auditing - most notably for JD Edwards.

"It goes without saying that 2022 will be an exciting year for Appsian. Our goal is to provide end-to-end security and compliance support for organizations that struggle with the cost and complexity of managing the controls of their business applications," said Pandey. "We look forward to a year of continued expansion, exciting innovation, and tremendous growth."

About Appsian

Appsian provides comprehensive data security and compliance solutions for ERP applications such as SAP and Oracle. The Appsian Security Platform is designed to manage and mitigate the myriad of risks associated with ERP data, including hacking, fraud, theft, and business process errors.

Using a suite of sophisticated solutions, including dynamic access controls, data security, and user activity & transaction monitoring, Appsian enables organizations to strengthen how their systems and data are accessed, while gaining deep visibility into behavior around data access and usage. With Appsian, organizations can be prepared to combat today's modern security and compliance threats without drastically overhauling their existing systems or incurring change management.

Learn why over 500 organizations trust the Appsian Security Platform.

