Appsian Security Announces the Release of the GRC State of the Market 2021 Benchmark Report with SAPinsider

Appsian Security's recent acquisition of GRC software leader, Xpandion, was a direct response to the SAP community's shift toward Integrated Risk Management, which builds on traditional GRC principles by including IT and information security. All in-service to enabling a more holistic approach to managing risk, enterprise-wide. Today, the Appsian Security portfolio boasts the most comprehensive risk management solution available on the SAP market. The portfolio includes solutions for identity governance, access control, data security, authorization management, and segregation of duties.

To download a copy of the Governance, Risk, and Compliance: State of the Market 2021 Benchmark Report, visit https://reg.sapinsideronline.com/reg/2355/2449/appsian/.

