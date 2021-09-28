Appsian Security Releases Cloud Platform for ERP Access Management, Segregation of Duties, and Data Loss Prevention Tweet this

To enhance GRC support for the ERP market, Appsian Security focuses on helping customers manage and enforce segregation of duties (SoD) across one or multiple ERP applications. The platform can detect SoD conflicts, provide recommendations for mitigation, automate requirements for provisioning, and prevent SoD violations from occurring (in real-time.) In addition, data masking can be deployed (dynamically) to redact sensitive data if a user's session presents risk.

"An increasing number of customers are viewing identity, access management, and data security as interconnected components of an effective risk management strategy," said David Vincent, VP of Strategy and Customer Experience at Appsian Security. "We couldn't agree more. The truth is, ERP compliance initiatives have historically been managed using manual, error-prone processes that have IT, security, and compliance teams operating in silos. Our goal is to bring these groups together with a single cloud platform that helps everyone achieve their core objectives – which is maintaining the integrity of sensitive data and financial transactions."

For more information about Appsian Security Platform for GRC, please visit www.appsiansecurity.com.

About Appsian Security:

Appsian Security provides AI-powered Access & Risk Management (GRC), Attribute-Based Access Controls, Dynamic Data Masking, and User Activity Analytics for critical business systems like SAP, Oracle EBS, and PeopleSoft. With over 350 customers worldwide, some of the largest and most complex organizations in the world trust Appsian Security to help provide total control and visibility over sensitive business data and financial transactions. For more information, visit www.appsiansecurity.com.

SOURCE Appsian

