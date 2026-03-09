AppsTek Corp Announces Strategic Acquisition by Sage IT

DALLAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsTek Corp, a Dallas-headquartered digital engineering services firm, today announced its acquisition by Sage IT, a global technology services organization with over two decades of experience delivering AI-driven digital transformation and enterprise modernization to organizations worldwide.

The acquisition brings together complementary strengths. Sage IT's leadership in AI-led transformation, data modernization, and enterprise-scale digital programs combines with AppsTek's deep expertise in digital engineering services, ERP implementations, and managed services. Together, the organizations establish a stronger foundation to support end-to-end enterprise transformation initiatives across industries and operating environments.

The acquisition covers all of AppsTek's operations across the United States, Canada, and the UAE, further strengthening the combined organization's global delivery ecosystem and execution scale.

"This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to helping customers with end-to-end digital transformation, from engineering the digital core to scaling AI across the enterprise," said Sagar Pelaprolu, CEO of Sage IT. "By bringing Sage IT and AppsTek together, we are setting a higher benchmark for what enterprises should expect from a modernization partner."

AppsTek will operate as a separate entity under the Sage IT umbrella, continuing under its existing brand and leadership structure. Customers will maintain their current engagement models and delivery teams while benefiting from expanded capabilities, enhanced engineering depth, and broader transformation expertise.

AppsTek Corp is a global innovation-driven digital partner helping forward-thinking organizations navigate complex technology landscapes through enterprise consulting and technology solutions. Guided by its long-standing vision of 'Transforming Ideas into Digital Realities,' AppsTek delivers measurable outcomes through disciplined engineering and strategic execution.

With over 18 years of experience and more than 200 clients across multiple industries, AppsTek combines domain expertise with delivery excellence. Its services span digital engineering, data analytics, cognitive technologies, quality engineering, application modernization, and managed services, supported by strategic alliances with Oracle, Microsoft and Snowflake.

