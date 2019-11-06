Appstirr Welcomes Ahmad Kadhim on its Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APPSTIRR (Labstirr LLC) is stirring up the software development industry once again by announcing the latest appointment to its Advisory Board. APPSTIRR is proud to welcome Ahmad Kadhim as one of its Founding Advisory Board Members.

Mr. Kadhim brings an extensive background in full-stack development and product design to his role. Along with serving TimeSaved as Head of Product, he also has experience leading teams and advancing products at companies like 500px, #paid, and AquaMobile. He was also the lead instructor for the UX & Product Design course at General Assembly Toronto. His accolades will serve as a guidance for the entire company to strive and innovate, whilst setting new objectives that will contribute in the advancement of the app development industry.

With Mr. Kadhim's appointment, APPSTIRR looks at gaining more traction within the software development industry and leveraging his experience to further strengthen the team. His inclusion will pave new avenues of learning about the dynamics of mobile app design and development for APPSTIRR's team.

"It is an honor for me to join the advisory board as one of the founding board members. APPSTIRR is leading the way in mobile app development and I am excited to work with the team to help further grow the business." – AHMAD KADHIM

The appointment is an indication of the company's extensive expansion plan in the app development industry. It reflects APPSTIRR's commitment to further improve and fortify its stature as the leading app development organization, as it comes at a time when APPSTIRR is relentlessly on the move towards capturing the maximum market share with its innovative mobile app development strategies.

The company has always reiterated its commitment to customer satisfaction, which has become a primary reason for its growth. The company's forte is client retention and satisfaction.

APPSTIRR's main offering is mobile app solutions for iOS, Android, native and hybrid platforms, creating a valuable proposition for businesses and startups planning to scale their services. With a portfolio of satisfied clients across many industries, APPSTIRR's ambition is to emerge as one of the leading tech firms in the industry.

