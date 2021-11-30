AppSumo Invests in Central Texas Start-Ups and Small Businesses this Giving Tuesday with AppSumo Gives Back

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, AppSumo—the leading digital marketplace for entrepreneurs—is backing three Central Texas nonprofit partners that support underrepresented founders of startups and small businesses. Powered by Amplify Austin, AppSumo will match donations to Future Front Texas, PeopleFund, and Swan Impact Network made from Tuesday, November 30 at 9 a.m. CT–Friday, December 3 at 5 p.m. CT.

"At AppSumo, we believe work doesn't have to suck," says Noah Kagan, AppSumo CEO. "So it's awesome to partner with organizations that help make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone. We want anyone to be able to start and grow their dream business today."

With its headquarters in Austin, AppSumo paves the way for future business owners and founders by equipping them with the tools they need to grow. By partnering with these nonprofits, the company hopes to provide additional support, education, and community resources for underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs.

Homegrown in Austin, Future Front Texas nurtures creativity, community-building, and professional resilience in Texas. After starting the grassroots meet-up series Boss Babes ATX, Future Front Texas's events continue to grow, with 20,000+ people attending per year. Future Front Texas cultivates spaces where women and queer creatives, founders, and leaders can grow together. The team produces The Front Market and Festival, a year-round learning club, as well as multiple community funds and initiatives, generating more than $300,000 for the community.

PeopleFund provides small business loans as well as business assistance and education to individuals with otherwise limited access to such resources. Founded in East Austin in 1994 as Austin Community Development Corporation, PeopleFund's financial and educational assistance has helped create thousands of jobs and empowered an even greater number of Texans on a path to financial stability and independence. In October 2021, People Fund launched its Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Small Business Accelerator. The initiative aims to meet diverse community needs that have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swan Impact Network educates and supports entrepreneurs, enabling them to grow young social and environmental impact companies by fostering connections with investors. Since founders who are women and people of color have historically been underfunded by the startup investment community, half of SWAN's investments support underrepresented founders. SWAN is the fastest-growing impact angel network in the US, with chapters in Austin and Dallas.

