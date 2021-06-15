AppSumo Launches the First-ever Sumo Day, an Annual Customer Appreciation Event (July 13-16, 2021)

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AppSumo—the leading digital marketplace for entrepreneurs—announced the launch of its very first Sumo Day, an annual customer appreciation event. Throughout the 72-hour festivities, AppSumo will release special, limited-time deals on tools to help entrepreneurs at any stage in their business. Customers—also known as Sumo-lings—will enjoy added discounts on their purchases, with chances to win AppSumo swag each day, plus brand new iMacs. The complete Sumo Day deal lineup will be unveiled on a later date. Entrepreneurs can sign up to be the first to hear the latest at https://appsumo.com/sumo-day-2021/.

"AppSumo has come a long way since we first launched in 2010, but our mission to empower every entrepreneur remains the same," said AppSumo CEO Ayman Al-Abdullah. "The community of Sumo-lings has continued to grow with the recent rise of the creator economy, as more people discover that anyone and everyone can be an entrepreneur. We are excited to launch Sumo Day as an annual celebration of the people that fuel us, and to give back to them for all of the hard work they put in year-round."

Sumo Day will run for 72 hours, from July 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. CDT through July 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. CDT. Each day of the event, new giveaways will be rolled out, which include branded AppSumo stickers, hats, and t-shirts. On the fourth and final day, seven winners will be selected to score a sleek new 24" iMac in the color of their choice, along with a set of all the branded AppSumo swag. To enter, guests can sign up with their email address one time to automatically be entered into all four giveaways. Entrants can only be selected as a winner once. Sumo Day Swag is currently available on Shopify for those who want to snag it early.

About AppSumo

AppSumo is the marketplace 1M+ entrepreneurs trust to discover, buy, and sell the products they need to take the guesswork out of growth. With AppSumo products, you can scale beyond your skill set, earn extra income, and automate with ease.

As tech curators, AppSumo also keeps a close eye on what's out there, offering the most cutting-edge digital products available today. With 3,000+ partners helped, $45M+ in profit paid out to its partners, and over 11 years of operation, AppSumo is open for your business.

You focus on building the best product you can. Let AppSumo be your engine for growth.

AppSumo Media Contact: Julie Richter | 480-818-8022 | [email protected]

SOURCE AppSumo