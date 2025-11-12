Apptega Appoints Ashlyn McLean as SVP, Marketing

Leadership Expansion Solidifies Investment in Deepening Customer Engagement and Driving Business Growth

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptega , the leading security, compliance and risk platform for security providers, today announced that Ashlyn McLean has joined the company as SVP of Marketing. In this role, she will lead efforts to expand global awareness of Apptega's Security, Risk and Compliance Management platform, deepen MSSP, MDR, and other security providers' enablement and engagement, and drive scalable growth for the business.

With more than 23 years of experience in channel and partner marketing, McLean will play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of Apptega's partner ecosystem. Having held leadership roles at eSentire, Tenable, and Cisco, she has a proven ability to build high-performing teams, forge strategic partner relationships, and align go-to-market initiatives that drive measurable business results. Her deep cybersecurity expertise across both software and service providers will be instrumental as Apptega continues to help organizations bridge continuous compliance and risk visibility, particularly in highly regulated industries where trust and transparency are paramount.

"In the highly competitive managed security services space, leading providers who focus on the delivery of differentiated risk, security, and compliance outcomes will lead the pack," said Dave Colesante, chief executive officer at Apptega. "By optimizing Apptega's partner program to easily integrate with service provider offerings, we're furthering the creation of managed services that impactfully strengthen defenses against real-time threats. Ashlyn's deep partner intuition, proven leadership, and understanding of the partner ecosystem will be fundamental to driving our next phase of growth and success."

In her new role driving both brand awareness and partner enablement, McLean will be instrumental in growing visibility and adoption of Apptega's solutions in response to channel security provider challenges highlighted in Apptega's 2025 State of Continuous Compliance report . This year's survey found that while a majority of security providers offer compliance services, 31% of providers report an average or lower ability to differentiate their offerings. One in three MSP and MSSPs responding to the survey also struggle to consistently show value and return on investment.

"Apptega's growth and vision for scaling channel partners' managed services capabilities were what really drew me to join the company. I'm excited to accelerate adoption and growth of these solutions because they empower users to reduce risk, increase trust and uplevel their security investment outcomes," said McLean. "By advancing how every business comprehends its risk profile and proactively takes measurable steps to close gaps, I knew this role would be a new opportunity to flex my expertise and help grow something that is critically needed."

About Apptega

Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build, manage, and mature Managed Risk, Security and Compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega's solutions are trusted by hundreds of MSSPs, MDR companies and security-focused MSPs that are growing lucrative security and compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com .

