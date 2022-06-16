AppTek Named a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services

"Advances in AI provide new opportunities to reduce costs and improve the quality and availability of translation services," according to the report.

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Text-to-Speech (TTS) and Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLP/U) technologies, announced today it has been listed as a Representative Vendor in the May 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for AI-Enabled Translation Services ¹. The report provides application leaders with This research provides "application leaders with an overview of this emerging class of translation services."

"We are honored to be recognized as one the Representative Vendors in this Gartner AI-Enabled Translation Services Market Guide for the second time," said AppTek CEO, Mudar Yaghi. "Our team continues to innovate and advance the state-of-the-art for neural machine translation, in tandem with our ASR and TTS technologies, to better support mission critical enterprise applications including customizable user-influenced translations and high-quality speech translation and automatic dubbing workflows."

Key findings according to the Gartner Market Guide include:

"Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are enabling a broad range of new translation use cases and enhancing existing ones, enabling outcomes that were previously not possible due to cost or delays.

Enterprises are generally not aware of emerging AI-enabled translation use cases that enable better outcomes and efficiencies. AI capabilities can provide improved quality and increased savings.

Current enterprise decisions and processes related to translation are often siloed and disconnected from a broader enterprise globalization and localization strategy."

The report further cites that "By 2025, enterprises that have not developed a pool of translation training data for customization of their models will fail to optimize their translation models."

"Enterprises are seeking ways to leverage existing translation memories and parallel corpora from media archives to achieve greater levels of machine translation quality so as to future-proof themselves," said AppTek SVP Marketing Kyle Maddock. "AppTek's customizable and adaptable NMT solutions accelerate time-to-market for hyper-automation in end-to-end localization workflows."

Apptek recently announced its top ranking in the isometric speech translation track at the 19th annual International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT 2022). Isometric translation is a new research area in machine translation that concerns the task of generating translations similar in length to the source input and is particularly relevant to downstream applications such as subtitling and automatic dubbing.

The company also recently launched a new metadata-informed machine translation system for enterprises with advanced customization options for multi-domain, multi-dialect, multi-genre translations, designed to boost accuracy and further accelerate translation and localization workflows.

AppTek's speech translation capabilities are available for demonstration to consumers through the Apple App Store at AppTek Speech Translate ™ and AppTek Speech Transcribe ™.

