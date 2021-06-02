AppTek Partners with Intel to Foster the Development of Next Generation AI-Enabled Speech and Language Technologies

MCLEAN, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Text-to-Speech (TTS) and Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLP/U) technologies, announced a partnership with Intel to accelerate and enhance performance benchmarks for the company's award-winning AI-enabled ASR and NMT technologies as part of the Intel AI Builders program.

Intel's AI Builders is an enterprise ecosystem of industry leading independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end users who have a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Intel platforms. As part of the program, AppTek and Intel will collaborate to improve key performance benchmarks in the processing of accurate multilingual speech-to-text transcriptions and text-to-text translations by leveraging Intel's hardware, software and technical enablement resources. The companies will explore bespoke methods to solve some of the most complex challenges and development tasks surrounding automatic speech recognition and neural machine translation technology today.

"We are excited to partner and collaborate with Intel on the development of new and transformative approaches to AI-enabled speech and language technologies that capitalize on Intel's platform," said AppTek CEO Mudar Yaghi. "There is great potential when two world-class technology brands with deep scientific experience in their respective fields come together to the table to solve complex problems."

"Intel's architecture offers exciting possibilities for the cost-effective deployment of high-performance deep learning models," said Eugen Beck, Lead Science Architect for Automatic Speech Recognition at AppTek. "We continually seek new ways to innovate our platform while maintaining best-in-class accuracy, and we are excited to see what this collaboration with Intel will bring us."

For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

