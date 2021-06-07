AppTek Selected as a High-Quality Automatic Speech Recognition Solution Provider for CallMiner's Open Voice Transcription Standard

McLEAN, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Natural Language Processing / Understanding (NLU/P) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technologies, today announced that it has met the interoperability requirements outlined by CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation analytics to drive business improvement, for its Open Voice Transcription Standard (OVTS). By joining OVTS as a founding member, AppTek helped define the standard to meet the needs of the industry, and is able to integrate within and develop against the CallMiner Eureka platform.

With AppTek's ASR technology as part of the CallMiner's OVTS ecosystem, businesses can now unlock the "Voice of the Customer and Agent" in over 30 languages and dialects while relying on the accuracy of AppTek's award-winning AI-enabled speech-to-text technology for the purpose of extracting actionable insights and business intelligence from 100% of voice interactions.

AppTek's ASR technology features a wide range of language, accent and dialect support with machine learning models custom-trained to deliver high-quality recognition that leads to more accurate transcriptions of customer conversations. As part of the OVTS ecosystem, CallMiner certifies the interoperability of AppTek's ASR technologies with the Eureka conversation analytics platform to ensure fast and flawless deployment for its customers.

"The contact center is home to a wealth of business intelligence insights, but being able to convert voice to text for every customer conversation is critical in unlocking this value and driving enterprise-wide improvement," said Jeff Gallino, CTO, CallMiner. "We're happy to have AppTek as a founding member of the OVTS ecosystem, and look forward to working together to enable organizations to leverage their existing or preferred speech recognition vendor and take advantage of powerful conversation analytics capabilities."

"We are thrilled to be included in the CallMiner OVTS ecosystem to pair our ASR technology with CallMiner's conversation analytics platform to offer industry-leading accuracy across a broader range of languages to better extract and operationalize insights from voice-based interactions," said AppTek COO Mike Ferzacca. "The combination of AppTek's and CallMiner's artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies offer businesses the ability to mine 100% of conversations for intelligence that can drive substantial improvements across the enterprise."

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

