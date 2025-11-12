AppTek Sets New Quality Bar with Industry-Leading Expressive TTS for AI Dubbing

Validated by Tier-1 enterprise customers, AppTek's new breakthrough multilingual emotionally expressive text-to-speech (TTS) model, trained on ethically sourced data, brings authentic human emotion to AI-generated speech in dubbing workflows.

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT), Large Language Models (LLM) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) technologies, today unveiled its most sophisticated multilingual TTS model yet—a breakthrough in AI dubbing that combines human-like emotional range with granular control over every voice parameter. The model is trained exclusively on ethically sourced data. Built for enterprise workflows, the platform lets users precisely shape pace, tone, pronunciation, dialects, accents, and emotional nuance.

In competitive evaluations, Tier-1 Enterprise executives consistently selected AppTek's TTS over alternatives, citing its breakthrough naturalness and emotional depth. During side-by-side testing, evaluators highlighted qualities not found in competing solutions. One described the experience as speech that 'talked to my soul'—a level of emotional authenticity that customers found unmatched in other leading competitor AI-generated voices.

Industry leaders have taken note of AppTek's technical achievement. Vasi Philomin, EVP Data and AI at Siemens, stated "AppTek's scientists excel at understanding the underlying layers of speech technology needed to achieve this degree of naturalness. This is the specialized talent that drives real innovation in AI."

AppTek's TTS redefines professional voice production for AI dubbing workflows, delivering unmatched creative control through precise word-level emphasis, sub-word duration controllability for lip syncing workflows, and custom pronunciation support. The technology generates authentic studio-quality human expression across languages with non-verbal cues such as laughter and breaths, while individual control over voice, performance, and accent enables culturally authentic localization that preserves emotional intent.

Mudar Yaghi, CEO of AppTek, stated, "Through ethical data creation and advanced speaker data disentanglement, AppTek has engineered superior TTS delivering measurable improvements in fine-tuning and control that exceed competitor capabilities—mirroring our industry-leading speech recognition, machine translation, and LLM performance."

AppTek's multilingual emotive and expressive TTS technology is available now. Organizations interested in transforming their localization workflows can request a personalized demo by contacting AppTek at [email protected].

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), large language models (LLMs) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's multidimensional 4D for HLT (human language technology) solutions with slice and dice methodology cover hundreds of languages/dialects, domains, channels and demographics, and drive high impact results with speed and precision. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.

