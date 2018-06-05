Apptio CEO Sunny Gupta to Discuss How Agility Drives Digital Business at the 2018 European TBM Summit

CIOs across the world are transforming their teams and organizations into strategic drivers of digital innovation for their businesses. Powerful forces like cloud, agile development and the accessibility of SaaS are propelling the digital future. And yet, even the most progressive technology leaders still have to navigate challenges like foundational cost visibility, extreme complexity and the need to keep pace with the speed of the business.

In his 45-minute session, Gupta will explore how many successful digital-first organizations are navigating this landscape. Gupta will also provide a first-look at some of the company's new applications and invite transformational executives from UBS and Great-West Lifeco on-stage to join him and share their own personal stories of digital achievement.

A video of the full presentation will be made available directly following the session on the investor relations section of Apptio's website and will be accessible through investors.apptio.com.

In addition to Sunny's presentation, the European TBM Summit will feature keynotes from:

Anil Cheriyan, Chairman and Board Director, TBM Council and former Suntrust CIO

Ed McLaughlin , President of Operations and Technology, Mastercard

, President of Operations and Technology, Mastercard Gopalan Natarajan , CFO, Global Business Services, Unilever

, CFO, Global Business Services, Unilever Dr. Howard A. Rubin , President & CEO, Rubin Worldwide

, President & CEO, Caroline Cerval, Global COO Technology, Capital Markets Division, Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking

Jim DuBois , Board Director, Author, Technology Advisor and former Microsoft CIO

For more information about the European TBM Summit, please visit https://www.tbmcouncil.org/events/european-summit/2018.

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating the value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

