Apptio Expands Cloud Financial Management Product Suite with Cloudability SaaS and Cloudability Shift

"The addition of Cloudability SaaS and Cloudability Shift to our suite of technology financial management offerings ensures that our customers are able to analyze, optimize, and plan investments across the entirety of their technology portfolio, regardless of service type (e.g., infrastructure, platform, or software), provider, delivery model, or deployment destination (e.g., public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises),"said Scott Chancellor, chief product and technology officer at Apptio.

Cloudability SaaS

SaaS adoption is rapidly growing, with many global service decision-makers reporting that they invest or plan to invest in SaaS as part of their organization's digital transformation strategy, according to Forrester. As a result, SaaS consumption continues to rise significantly for enterprises of various sizes, totaling a global market of $500 billion.

As SaaS deployment continues to grow, one of the challenges many organizations are facing is the lack of central accountability over SaaS licenses, which means that these enterprises may have multiple contracts for the same product or several products that are underutilized, negating the cost benefits of SaaS. With the number of SaaS solutions in the enterprise in the hundreds, this is a concern for those that want to centrally manage, report, and optimize current SaaS applications while also discovering new SaaS applications that their organization may be using.

Cloudability SaaS is designed to discover and report on all SaaS applications, analyze license utilization and spend by application, and rightsize SaaS portfolios to meet changing business needs and avoid potential compliance issues. With this product, organizations can reallocate licenses based on usage, eliminate duplicative applications, and forecast future costs through what-if analysis.

Employing direct API integrations and machine learning, Cloudability SaaS automatically extracts application contract, license and usage details by connecting to single sign-on (SSO) systems to visualize all SaaS investments. Key benefits of the solution include:

Portfolio visibility: A purpose-built, consolidated view of spend, adoption, and usage data for all deployed SaaS applications enables faster optimization opportunity identification and waste elimination.

To learn more about optimizing SaaS applications through Cloudability SaaS, visit www.apptio.com/products/cloudability-saas.

Cloudability Shift

Migrating to the cloud is more complex than just benchmarking on-premise costs against similar-sized cloud servers. Enterprises need to be able to account for committed costs and ongoing projects to make migrations timely and avoid double payment on services. In fact, according to a Gartner report, companies without proper cost optimization governance will overspend on cloud migrations by 70 percent.

The ability to account for associated costs involved in cloud migrations allows Cloudability Shift to give users custom-made migration plans that provide recommendations on what to move (i.e. applications) and when to make the move to ensure the migration is delivering the most value possible. Key benefits of the solution include:

True picture of costs: By examining committed costs, users can determine the best time to move different workloads to avoid duplicated costs.

Cloudability SaaS is generally available today and Cloudability Shift will be available in early 2021.

For more information about Apptio's Cloudability suite, visit https://www.apptio.com/solutions/cloud-hybrid/.

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

