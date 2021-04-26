Apptio Targetprocess Named a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targetprocess, a leading and innovative provider of Agile portfolio and work management, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for its offering, also called Targetprocess.1 The evaluation was based on a wide array of criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Founded in 2004, Targetprocess empowers stakeholders across technology, business, and finance to plan, track, and prioritize work collaboratively and in real-time at the level most relevant to them—from the strategic portfolio of initiatives to the underlying projects and products. Targetprocess was acquired in February 2021 by Apptio, the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions. Together, Apptio and Targetprocess deliver market-leading solutions that offer a holistic view of technology investments—including financial and operational considerations--while maximizing Agile investment planning and ultimately helping organizations make trusted technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables decision makers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Targetprocess's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.apptio.com/resources/analyst-reports/2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-agile-planning-tools/

Additional resources

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific financial and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com .

1Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning," Bill Blosen, Mike West, Deacon D.K Wan, Akis Sklavounakis, Keith Mann, Wan Fui Chan, Hassan Ennaciri, 20 April, 2021.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Apptio

Related Links

http://www.apptio.com

