Apptio Unveils Next-Generation FinOps Solutions Designed to Redefine How Cloud Leaders Manage and Optimize Investments in the AI Era

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio , an IBM company (NYSE: IBM), today unveiled next-generation FinOps solutions from IBM Cloudability and IBM Kubecost designed to enhance visibility and optimize cloud costs across complex, AI-driven environments.

As enterprises accelerate AI development, IT leaders are under increasing pressure to manage escalating costs effectively. IDC estimates that enterprise investments in AI infrastructure will reach $571 billion globally in 2026. Yet, according to an Apptio study, 55% of business leaders surveyed say they lack the information needed to evaluate technology spend effectively. FinOps provides an operational framework to address these challenges by empowering organizations with real-time visibility, financial accountability and management of cloud costs, maximizing business value and collaboration.

"Generative AI is not only pushing the limits of cloud infrastructure; it's challenging the ability of technology and business leaders to make informed decisions and evaluate tech spend ROI. The AI era is one of information and compute-power overload," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer at Apptio. "So, it's imperative for organizations to gain control over their cloud and data estate. That's the first step in harnessing the AI opportunity and exactly what our new FinOps solutions are designed to address – proactive, and predictive cloud cost management."

Cloudability Governance: Proactive Control Across Multi-Cloud Environments

Infrastructure as Code helps teams scale cloud infrastructure with speed and consistency. But without FinOps alignment, there can be financial blind spots—where teams deploy at speed but may lack insights into the financial impact of their infrastructure decisions.

Backed by Cloudability and now integrated with HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) and Hashicorp Terraform, Cloudability Governance is specifically designed to empower FinOps teams with greater control over cloud infrastructure deployments by automating cost compliance monitoring and applying defined organizational policy – all within the engineering workflow. This includes:

Reliably scale infrastructure using infrastructure as code. Centralized state management, secure execution, and team collaboration support consistent, deployments—and can help reduce risk and accelerate delivery across complex cloud environments.

using infrastructure as code. Centralized state management, secure execution, and team collaboration support consistent, deployments—and can help reduce risk and accelerate delivery across complex cloud environments. Enact informed policies for infrastructure provisioning with built-in checks that guide or enforce best practices like ensuring the correct organizational tags are applied. Integrate personalized cost estimates and financial guardrails to help teams make informed, proactive decisions and stay aligned with budgets before deployment.

for infrastructure provisioning with built-in checks that guide or enforce best practices like ensuring the correct organizational tags are applied. Integrate personalized cost estimates and financial guardrails to help teams make informed, proactive decisions and stay aligned with budgets before deployment. Control cloud spend with near real-time visibility into actual cloud costs after deployment and AI-powered recommendations to uncover opportunities to address waste, even ahead of deploying infrastructure. Detect anomalies, track spend against expectations and validate infrastructure decisions based on detailed billing data—helping teams stay accountable and optimize their cloud investments.

"Our customers want accurate, real-time visibility into the cost implications of the infrastructure they manage and deploy with HashiCorp Terraform," said Armon Dadgar, CTO and co-founder of HashiCorp, an IBM company. "With native bi-directional integration between HashiCorp Terraform and Cloudability, engineers gain visibility into infrastructure costs, embedded governance checks, and optimization opportunities directly within their workflows."

Kubecost 3.0: Setting a New Standard for Kubernetes Cost Management

Kubecost 3.0 represents the most advanced evolution of Kubernetes cost management to date, built to help enterprises tackle the complexities of managing their Kubernetes environments at scale. With this latest version, Kubernetes teams gain access to:

Enhanced tools for unified resource management that provide a comprehensive view across clusters, streamlining cost allocation and resource utilization.

that provide a comprehensive view across clusters, streamlining cost allocation and resource utilization. Advanced savings recommendations , enabling precise identification of opportunities to optimize usage and eliminate inefficiencies.

, enabling precise identification of opportunities to optimize usage and eliminate inefficiencies. Comprehensive savings recommendations, featuring automated container right-sizing , advanced GPU monitoring and optimization powered by NVIDIA's DCGM exporter , and enhanced node group sizing insights . These new capabilities were built for teams to quickly identify inefficiencies and take action to address costs across all workloads.

, advanced , and . These new capabilities were built for teams to quickly identify inefficiencies and take action to address costs across all workloads. Enhanced capabilities for scalability and security, helping to ensure that organizations can grow their Kubernetes deployments while prioritizing security and operational control in even the most complex cloud environments.

Cloudability Governance integration with HCP and Terraform Enterprise is available today in public preview. Kubecost 3.0 is generally available now. Apptio will demonstrate the new solutions at the annual TBM Conference and at KubeCon North America (Booth 800), showcasing how organizations can leverage FinOps for strategic business advantage.

To learn more about Cloudability Governance, Kubecost 3.0, and how Apptio is transforming FinOps for the AI era, visit the Apptio Innovation Hub.

About Apptio, an IBM Company

Apptio, an IBM company, is a leading technology spend and value management software provider. Apptio's AI-powered data insights empower leaders to make smarter financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and digital product development. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment and team. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform, Apptio's SaaS applications help translate technology spend into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. As a pioneer and category leader in Technology Business Management (TBM), FinOps, and Agile Portfolio Management, Apptio works with thousands of customers, partners, and community members worldwide.

