Apptio Welcomes Experienced Marketing Leader, Allison Breeding, to the Executive Leadership Team

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. , a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced the appointment of Allison Breeding as the new executive vice president of marketing. In this role, Allison will focus on driving brand recognition and demand for Apptio's leading enterprise financial management and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

"I'm excited to welcome Allison to Apptio and our executive leadership team," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Allison is a seasoned marketing leader with experience driving global demand generation, market category creation and building high-performing teams at large organizations. The knowledge she will bring marketing to CFO and CIO audiences, as well as her customer-first approach will be of immense value as we continue to expand our reach globally and scale our solutions to meet the growing needs of our customers."

Allison has more than 20 years of experience leading account-based marketing and demand generation, as well as partner marketing and sales development for organizations including Anaplan, Docker Inc., GE Digital, Red Hat and Corning. Most recently, as the VP of global marketing at Anaplan, Allison transformed and scaled a revenue marketing practice and team, contributing to strong year-over-year growth for the company. Allison currently sits on the boards of Oteemo Inc., a DevOps digital transformation consultancy firm, as well as Elon Leads, an organization that helps to fund scholarships for future leaders.

"What attracted me to Apptio and this role specifically is the unique position and value Apptio brings to the market, helping organizations manage and optimize their digital investments – and particularly the strides it has been making in the cloud space," said Allison Breeding, executive vice president at Apptio. "I'm excited to be part of the Apptio team at this pivotal point in its development trajectory and help the company achieve its growth targets."

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Sylvia Ohm

[email protected]

SOURCE Apptio

Related Links

http://www.apptio.com

