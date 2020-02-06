Apptio Welcomes Global Technology Leader and Advisor to Its Board of Directors

"We have a long-standing relationship with Kim. She was one of our first Apptio customers and most recently, was the recipient of the TBM Conference 2019 Lifetime Achievement award ," said Sunny Gupta, CEO of Apptio. "Kim brings an immense amount of experience in building IT strategies and leading business and operations for global organizations. The insights she will be able to offer, having led the transformation of digital, data and security platforms in her previous roles, will be a great asset to Apptio as our customers continue to look to us as trusted advisors in their transformational journeys."

"As a former Apptio customer, I have championed the company's solutions and mission of evolving the IT operating model," said Kim Hammonds. "I know firsthand how important it is for IT organizations to demonstrate the value of their investments to the business, which is a huge challenge that Apptio helped my teams solve. I'm thrilled to be joining the board and look forward to applying my experience to help drive the company forward."

Kim is currently a senior advisor and non-executive director to several technology companies. She is the founder of Mangrove Digital Group, which provides technology and business transformation expertise to technology CEOs. Kim currently serves on the boards of several high-profile organizations including Zoom Video Communications, Box and Tenable, and was a past board member of RedHat and Cloudera.

Throughout her career, Kim has worked in a variety of industries including automotive, technology, aerospace and defense, and most recently financial services as the Group Chief Operating Officer at Deutsche Bank AG where she was also the third woman in the company's history to serve on the management board.

Prior to Deutsche Bank AG, Kim was the Group Chief Information Officer at the Boeing Company, where she was responsible for global technology and information security. She also held executive positions at Dell Corporation and Ford Motor Company. Kim's global leadership experience extends across product engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, purchasing, operations and information technology.

Kim is the Founder and President of The Zoe Foundation, which offers art programs for those battling cancer.

