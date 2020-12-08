Apptopia brings mobile signals to investors via the Bloomberg App Portal

Apptopia is a business intelligence provider for the mobile app ecosystem, estimating performance metrics such as downloads, app usage, revenue and more for more than seven million mobile apps globally. Public equity investors use Apptopia data to identify leading indicators and trend shifts in tickers six to eight weeks ahead of consensus. With this application launch, Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can now easily access mobile app analytics complementing their existing Terminal workflow experience.

The continued growth in mobile usage, and heavy focus on digital, has further strengthened the signal in– and importance of– mobile data. These key insights are now available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers on their desktop, so they can centralize and streamline their workflow. Access the Apptopia application on the Bloomberg Terminal at {APPS MOBILE } to get a two-week free trial. The application is available for individual use and via firm-wide licensing.

Mike King, global head of Bloomberg App Portal, said, "We are delighted to welcome Apptopia to the Bloomberg App Portal. We think that their mobile app performance metrics, which complement Bloomberg Terminal functionality, will give Bloomberg users valuable market insights. Apptopia is a great example of cutting-edge niche analytics that benefit the capital markets community."

Jonathan Kay, co-founder and COO of Apptopia, said, "What makes this app launch so exciting is that no other provider today makes it as easy to visualize and derive signal from thousands of tickers in one tool. The combination of multiple data sets within the convenient environment of the Bloomberg App Portal is an analyst's dream."

For Bloomberg Data License clients, Apptopia data is also available via Enterprise Access Point, the company's web-based data marketplace. Launched in 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point allows clients to effortlessly discover, access and immediately use high quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and over 60 third-party providers like Apptopia.

The Bloomberg App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal subscribers access to a diverse library of financial tools provided both by Bloomberg and software developers from around the world. To learn more about the Bloomberg App Portal community, please contact [email protected]

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides competitive intelligence for the mobile app economy. Data points include downloads, active users, revenue, rank, audience intelligence, advertising intelligence, SDK intelligence, and more. Apptopia was founded by CEO Eliran Sapir and COO Jonathan Kay on the belief that the mobile app community requires transparency to level the playing field and make way for innovation and industry advancements. Mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors use Apptopia on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. See insights on our: Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

