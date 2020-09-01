Apptricity 20-Mile Bluetooth Beacon Ideal for Construction Firms

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptricity's new 20-Mile Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth beacon has made an impact on the technology world and it is now being utilized as a solution for the construction industry. This new Bluetooth, from the Apptricity Advanced Development Group, is the longest-ranging secure connection on the market, with the ability to transmit data up to 20 miles.

"Our new 20-Mile Ultra Range Bluetooth is the perfect solution for construction projects," says Tim Garcia, CEO of Apptricity. "Many of our global customers were struggling with the costs of tracking their expensive on-site equipment, as well as all of the vehicles coming in and out of their project. The cost of satellite tags or LTE tags becomes prohibitive, especially with all of the equipment that needs to be tracked.

One of our first customers, Endeavor, has sites outside of LTE coverage, and couldn't afford the cost of satellites. In fact, our solution was 90% less than their alternatives."

The Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth Beacon is also highly configurable. Versions can be created with or without GPS, multiple battery options exist to extend life, encryption options are available, the signal can be tuned for energy savings, and other capabilities can be adjusted to create a bespoke solution for your enterprise.

If you have a project with equipment, people, or inventory that needs to be tracked and managed, Apptricity's Ultra Long-Range Bluetooth is the perfect solution. With a lower cost, longer distance, and a more configurable solution, we can help you reduce costs and increase security at even the most hard to reach sites.

