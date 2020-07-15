Apptricity Expanding into New Markets Internationally

IRVING, Texas, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptricity, a global leader in tracking and monitoring systems for inventory and assets, announced today that its global network has grown quickly during the second quarter.

"We expect our business to more than double this year," said Tim Garcia, founder and CEO of Apptricity. "Our global tracking hardware and software solutions are providing key insights that are helping our customers grow sales, reduce costs, and make more money."

Apptricity

Jason Nance, Chief Revenue Officer, said, "New customers signed this quarter are growing rapidly here in the US, and we are building out our presence. We expanded into new markets during the second quarter with deployments in Mexico and then into Singapore, Greece, Hong Kong, Brazil, Jordan, and Luxembourg." Nance continued, "Our broad customer base in multiple business categories are helping us grow, even during these difficult times. Improving business intelligence for our customers means they are making better decisions with their supply chains, distribution methods, and asset utilization."

Garcia added, "With some exciting new technology capabilities that we will be bringing to the market during the third quarter, we expect this growth to continue, both domestically and internationally for the foreseeable future."

Apptricity is the leader in global real-time asset tracking and management. We provide continuous tracking and monitoring of your assets, inventory and personnel with the most secure, accurate and proven technology in the world.

