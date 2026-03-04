AppTweak Launches AI Agents to Scale ASO and Apple Ads Performance

BRUSSELS and SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, the leading App Store Marketing and Intelligence Platform, today announced the expansion of its AI capabilities with three new AI Agents designed to help mobile teams scale App Store Optimization (ASO) and Apple Ads performance.

"For over a decade, AppTweak has been known for its trustworthy data and insights," said Olivier Verdin, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AppTweak. "With AI Agents, we've built intelligent assistants that help teams turn that data into decisions in minutes. Our goal is to give marketers the confidence to act quickly on insights they can trust."

The launch introduces ASO Agent, Reviews Agent, and Reporting Agent, expanding AppTweak's AI offering across ASO analysis, app store reviews, and performance reporting. It builds on the release of Ad Agent, introduced in November 2025.

AppTweak AI Agents are built directly into the AppTweak platform and include:

ASO Agent

Analyzes keyword performance across markets, identifies competitive gaps, and recommends high-impact metadata optimizations aligned with real search demand.

Ad Agent

Acts as an AI strategist for Apple Ads accounts. It evaluates campaign performance, detects inefficiencies, highlights scaling opportunities, and recommends budget reallocations to improve return on ad spend (ROAS).

Reviews Agent

Transforms large volumes of app store reviews into structured insights by surfacing recurring complaints, feature requests, and sentiment trends that influence ratings and retention.

Reporting Agent

Converts dashboard data into stakeholder-ready insights, helping teams clearly communicate incremental impact and strategic results.

Together, AppTweak AI Agents help teams quickly understand performance changes, identify optimization opportunities, and prioritize actions for app store growth.

Grounded in robust data and enterprise-grade security

Unlike generic AI tools that lack access to live app store signals, AppTweak AI Agents are grounded in real app store intelligence and more than a decade of app store insights.

AppTweak AI Agents are built with enterprise-grade security and strict data privacy controls, including ISO 27001 certification, GDPR-compliant data handling, and guarantees that customer data is never used to train AI models.

About AppTweak

AppTweak is a leading app store marketing and intelligence platform that helps app marketers increase visibility, optimize performance, and scale growth across the app stores. Trusted by thousands of apps worldwide, AppTweak provides powerful data, insights, automation, and AI to strengthen App Store Optimization (ASO) and Apple Ads performance.

