Appvance unleashes AIQ 5.0, featuring Generative AI V3

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance, the leader in generative AI for software quality, is excited to announce the launch of Appvance IQ (AIQ) 5.0, a groundbreaking update that marks a significant leap forward in the world of AI-native automated testing. This release features the game-changing Generative AI V3, a comprehensive update that enhances performance, reporting, visual object recognition, and bug-finding accuracy. Generative AI V3 is the result of a decade of research and continued advancements since the launch of AI-native script generation in 2018. AIQ 5.0 is the world's most advanced end-to-end testing platform for web and mobile applications, where AI is able to autonomously identify 10X more bugs than teams using legacy scripting or modern recorders. This virtually obsoletes manual testing and legacy scripting such as Selenium.

AIQ 5.0 includes the following new features:

No-Code Fully Visual User Experience Users will experience an improved intuitive interface that empowers them to unleash hundreds of Autonomous Testing bots (trained to do exploratory testing with BDD-based validations) effortlessly.

Enhanced Bug Detection Custom page state identification ensures accurate classification of unique pages and page state enabling rapid, accurate defect detection with zero duplication through visual analysis of page elements. System-wide fallback accessors integration provides automatic script repair across multiple executions without maintenance. Improved visual accessors and visual object recognition deliver zero-effort test creation to a new level.

Real-Time Visibility and Data-Driving Simplicity Live coverage map while the Autonomous Testing bots are executing, gives real-time insight into how the AI is generating thousands of critical tests. Enhanced direct data inputs enable real-time interactive data driving of the AI bots allowing them to reach every corner of the application. Effortless data-driven AI-generated tests during training allow dynamic addition of multiple data sources for the bots to consume.

Unique Autonomous Testing Executions for Different Application Variants The new Autonomous Testing bots adapt to different application variants and morph automatically extending your test coverage - enabling a wide variety of test scenarios and configurations for full 360° quality insight.



"AIQ 5.0 advances Autonomous Testing by taking a revolutionary approach to generative AI that delivers unparalleled levels of productivity, coverage, and defect detection," said Appvance CEO, Andre Liao. "This is a testament to our decades-long commitment to providing the world's most powerful, user-friendly, intelligent testing platform, with our continued investment in generative AI leading the way."

About Appvance:

Appvance is the leader in generative AI for Software Quality. Its premier product AIQ is an AI-native, unified software quality platform that delivers unprecedented levels of productivity to accelerate digital transformation in the enterprise. Leveraging generative AI and machine learning, AIQ robots autonomously validate all the possible user flows to achieve complete application coverage™.

