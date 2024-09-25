Appvance Unveils AIQ 5.2.0 with Industry-First AI Testing Enhancements

AI-First Testing Platform Introduces AI Script Generation Improvements, Comprehensive Coverage Mapping and Desktop Designer for Cross-Platform Testing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appvance , a leader in generative AI for software quality, has announced AIQ 5.2.0, the latest major update of its cutting-edge testing platform. AIQ 5.2.0 introduces industry-first functionality alongside extensive improvements to existing features, pushing the boundaries of AI-first testing for modern applications.

"With AIQ 5.2.0 users will experience a transformative release, highlighting our commitment to continuous innovation in application testing," said Kevin Parker, VP of Product at Appvance. "This release strengthens our AI Script Generation and introduces game-changing enhancements like the new Coverage Map and Visual Accessor support. Together, these features provide our users with unmatched visibility into their application coverage and automation capabilities."

AIQ 5.2.0 Key New Features:

AI Script Generation and Autonomous Testing Enhancements:

Generate and execute scripts faster and more accurately while delivering increased testing autonomy with advancements in AI-first test automation.

New Coverage Map:

Gain deeper insights into application testing with a comprehensive map of coverage areas, ensuring critical features are thoroughly validated.

Visual Accessor Support:

Simplify interactions with dynamic UI elements, and improve script robustness with AIQ visual accessors – another industry-first.

Ease of AI Training Enhancements:

Enhance ease of use with improved AI training processes, allowing for quicker onboarding of new datasets and automation of test creation.

Support for Multiple Data Sets:

Ensure diverse scenarios and conditions are tested seamlessly with extended support for multiple datasets.

Introducing Desktop Designer

Appvance is proud to announce another industry-first – the inclusion of Desktop Designer, completing cross-platform support that spans web, mobile, desktop, and mainframe applications. Powered by Appvance's advanced Mobile Designer technology, Desktop Designer empowers comprehensive testing of desktop applications across diverse environments, including Citrix.

Additional key features include:

Web Designer Performance Improvements

Desktop Application Testing

New Mobile Designer User Interface

Extended API Designer with Postman Support and Conversion

API Designer Revamp:

Build complex test scenarios faster than ever before with a fully revamped API Designer that now supports powerful validations and Data Processing Language (DPL).

About Appvance:

Appvance is the leader in generative AI for Software Quality. Its premier product AIQ is an AI-first, unified software quality platform that delivers unprecedented levels of productivity to accelerate digital transformation in the enterprise. Leveraging generative AI and machine learning, AIQ robots autonomously validate all the possible user flows to achieve complete application coverage™.

