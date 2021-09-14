AppViewX Appoints Former Ping Identity Executive Jason Bonds as Chief Revenue Officer to Extend Hyper Growth

AppViewX has experienced high-growth momentum and increased demand for its Machine Identity Management platform , as more enterprises take an identity-first approach to their overall security strategy. As machine identity usage expands dramatically to devices, clouds, containers and IoT, enterprises need automated governance solutions to avoid unplanned outages, meet compliance requirements and gain operational efficiencies. To support increased demand, the company will build out field operations with aggressive, additional hiring in North America, EMEA and APJ regions.

Jason joins the team with over 15 years of go-to-market leadership and several successful high-growth exits managing diverse, global teams. Prior to AppViewX, Jason was the CRO of Chainalysis where he led the company's Revenue and Marketing operations and was responsible for growing the company's ARR significantly, resulting in funding rounds that led to a $4.2B valuation. Prior to Chainalysis, Jason spent 11 years at Ping Identity where he was a key member of the management team that led to a successful IPO in 2019.

"I am very excited to have Jason join AppViewX and lead our global go-to-market and field operations," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "The Machine Identity Management space is exploding – especially with Gartner including Machine Identity Management as a top 10 Security and Risk trend for 2021. Jason's decade-long experience at Ping Identity helped him understand the critical role identity governance plays in today's security landscape. With his expert guidance and leadership, we'll continue to expand our global reach and meet increased demand through robust distribution channels."

AppViewX has cemented itself as a vital part of the IAM tool stack for leading enterprises, rapidly increasing its global customer base across multiple industries. AppViewX CERT+ was recently recognized by Gartner in the Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools, 2021 report

"There has never been a more pivotal time than now to join the AppViewX team and build on the momentum that made them a solution of choice for Machine Identity Management," said Jason Bonds, Chief Revenue Officer at AppViewX. "The opportunity in this space is endless. I am impressed with the impact created by AppViewX in helping customers, who are some of the world's largest enterprises, move faster, eliminate errors and reduce cost. I am eager to work alongside Gregory and the leadership team as we build together a strong mechanism to address the unprecedented global demand for Machine Identity Management solutions and further propel continued customer success."

AppViewX has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for IAM 2021 for Machine Identity Management. Read the report to gain insight on how your organization would benefit from an org-wide strategy to manage IAM and Machine Identities.

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is a pioneer and leader in certificate and key lifecycle automation, Machine Identity Management, and IoT and DevOps security solutions. The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech. Today, with Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.9 out of 5, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

SOURCE AppViewX