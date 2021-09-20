AppViewX Launches Its Next-Gen Machine Identity Automation Platform™ as a Service to Simplify Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)

The comprehensive automation platform helps enterprises mitigate risks, prevent outages, enforce compliance and embrace agility across multi-cloud environments.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppViewX, the leader in secure machine identity management and application delivery automation , today announced the launch of The Next-Gen Machine Identity Automation Platform™, consolidating its security automation solutions for certificates, keys, IoT security and SSH access management across multi-cloud environments. The platform enables microservices and zero-trust with service mesh, making the entire system more flexible, adaptable, efficient and agile. It is available to all AppViewX users as a service and can also be deployed in the public cloud, private cloud or on-premise environments.

Powered by AppViewX CERT+ , the enhanced platform addresses security compliance driven by exponential growth in machine identities by enabling certificate and key provisioning through auto enrollment and ensuring end-to-end visibility. AppViewX is a leading choice for enterprises who are looking for machine identity management solutions grounded in security and automation with native workflows.

"In our recent CISO survey, we found 96% of those who say their organization doesn't hold full awareness of certificates and keys have experienced consequences as a result," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "Managing Machine Identities has never been more critical to enterprises than right now. Enterprises should pay attention and put these critical application and hardware identities to work without the risk of unplanned outages or security and audit incidents in order to accelerate the journey to crypto agility. I am confident that The Next-Gen Machine Identity Automation Platform will help users successfully address the increasing demands of Digital Transformation initiatives with increased speed, security and simplicity."

According to the recent Next-Gen Machine Identity Management Report commissioned by AppViewX with Vanson Bourne, 96% of those who have fully implemented Machine Identity Management-as-a-Service (MIMaaS) have full awareness of certificates and keys across their digital assets, compared to 37% of those who have started to implement it, and 28% of those who have not started yet, but plan to. This clearly demonstrates the value of having a solution that scales with an organization's needs to support and adopt next-gen advancements in machine identity management.

The Next-Gen Machine Identity Automation Platform is equipped with many compelling attributes for delivering security with simplicity through automation:

Certificate Lifecycle Automation with Smart Discovery capabilities discovers unknown certificates and keys across heterogeneous environments Certificate Lifecycle Management-as-a-Service (CLMaaS) helps instantly scale to large volumes of certificates, with instant access to ready-to-consume CLM, anywhere and at any time PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) is an easy-to-consume, quick to deploy, scalable and highly secure PKI integrated with enterprise-grade CLM Central Management of SSH Keys and Certificates secures and automates their lifecycles across an enterprise IoT Certificate Management with one-touch provisioning and self-service device workflows keeps IoT devices secure in untrusted environments Multicloud provisioning and deployment provides complete interaction and integration of CERT+ with various services of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

"The move to multi and hybrid-cloud and OT environments is not possible without a comprehensive approach towards machine identity. The volume of OT devices and potential certificate sprawl makes automation an absolute requirement," said Larry Biagini, former CTO of General Electric and AppViewX Board Member. "With the launch of The Next-Gen Machine Identity Automation Platform, AppViewX automates and simplifies managing digital identities based on certificates and crypto keys. Enterprises now have a comprehensive solution for their Machine Identity Management needs."

Users can now get early access to the new platform, which will be Generally Available in November. The Platform will work hand in glove with AppViewX CERT+, providing a more comprehensive approach for enterprises to scale their machine identity management. Click here for early access and experience firsthand the power of The Next-Gen Machine Identity Automation Platform.

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver Machine Identity Management solutions to enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is purpose-built for orchestrating and governing digital identities – digital certificates and keys – of machines – devices, workloads, applications, containers, and the Internet of Things. The AppViewX Platform quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost.

A key player in the machine identity management space, AppViewX CERT+ helps secure Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with additional offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

