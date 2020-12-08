AppViewX Names Veteran Product Leader Ravishankar Chamarajnagar as SVP Product Management and Seasoned HR Leader Anjali Jamdar as Chief People Officer

Ravi joins AppViewX from Airwatch and VMWare, where his outstanding product leadership and innovation was a catalyst for new products and value streams that resulted in high growth, new logos and customer success. At his time at Airwatch, Ravi successfully steered the team in building groundbreaking products, which paved the way for an acquisition by VMware for $1.4B.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the powerhouse team at AppViewX to lead product strategy during this critical phase of hyper growth and global expansion," said Ravi, SVP, Product Management at AppViewX. "In my initial conversations with the team, I quickly realized the value and impact that AppViewX and its products and solutions have on some of the top global enterprises who are customers. I am very confident that AppViewX will continue to delight customers while continuing to deliver innovative solutions and address critical industry needs. I look forward to being part of the journey as we build strong PKI, certificate lifecycle management, and machine identity solutions on top of our orchestration platform for the future."

With 20+ years of hands-on experience running and scaling global product organizations, Ravi will play an integral part in defining the platform roadmap along with the existing team of experts and industry pioneers at AppViewX. Ravi has also held leadership positions at Cisco and Inktomi working on networking and security products.

"As AppViewX continues to lead the charge in machine identity, certificate lifecycle management and ADC automation, I'm delighted to have these two dynamic and exceptional leaders join our team. This further confirms our deep commitment to and focus on the customers and markets we serve," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "Ravi's experience makes him the ideal leader to accelerate AppViewX's product journey for the enterprise to provide cost effective, innovative and value-adding solutions. With Anjali as Chief People Officer, I'm certain that we will exceed our growth targets by recruiting world-class and diverse talent while establishing forward-thinking workplace policies."

In this role, Anjali will lead the strategic direction of all aspects of talent management, including learning and development, diversity and inclusion, total rewards, and culture. Her expertise lies in aligning People processes with on going business goals, along with developing effective recruiting, retention, development programs. Over the past 25 years, Anjali had a distinguished career in both Technology and Financial Services. Most recently at CA Technologies in New York, where for 15 years she held a variety of different leadership roles within the People function. During her tenure, CA Technologies was ranked one of the largest independent software corporations in the world. Earlier in her career she worked at Merrill Lynch where she partnered with leadership on global people strategy.

"I am thrilled to be part of the AppViewX team and contribute to the company's market leadership position through impactful people strategies," said Anjali Jamdar, Chief People Officer at AppViewX. "Leading our people strategy is an opportunity to further develop the deeply ingrained values and culture, and also build strong processes that foster people development and growth. I look forward to working with the existing stellar team to create innovative solutions that engage teams and enrich our culture, making AppViewX an employer of choice."

Both, Ravi and Anjali, will be working out of AppViewX's New York headquarters.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular, low-code software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

Today, with Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.9 out of 5, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com.

